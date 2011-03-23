NAB Product Preview: Lenses



Some of the major lens makers are waiting until the NAB show opens to make their new product introductions.



LENSES





Angenieux wide-angle 14x4.5 HD lensAngenieux will introduce its new wide-angle 14x4.5 HD zoom ENG Lens, featuring digital servo control with memorized focus and zoom positions. This lightweight 4.6-pound zoom model is available in semi- or full-servo servo versions, and can be supplied with a 16-bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection.



Band Pro Film & Digital will unveil its Leica Summilux-C Lenses series of prime lenses designed for next generation cameras, with resolutions beyond that required for 4K. The initial set features lenses with 18, 21, 25, 35, 40, 50, 75, 100mm focal lengths. They all share a uniform length of 142mm, and have a front diameter of 95mm with uniform location of focus and iris rings.



Canon Broadcast will show its line of HD studio lenses and Image-Stabilized long-zoom HD field lenses; portable HD lenses, (including the HJ15ex8.5B, the world’s first portable HD lens with built-in optical Image Stabilization); cine-style prime and zoom lenses; remote-control robotic pan/tilt/zoom HD cameras; and the Canobeam HD wireless video transceiver. Also on display will be a long telephoto portable HD lens that can be used in compact stereoscopic 3D HD camera rigs for 3D sports and events imaging.





Canon HJ15ex8.5BFujifilm North America Corp. will demonstrate its XA88x8.8BESM/PF telephoto field lens for ENG-style 2/3-inch imager cameras. Also highlighted is the XA50X9.5B ESM, designed to work with ENG style 2/3-inch HD cameras. The cost effective 45-pound lens features an integral camera supporter that requires no additional camera lens support. It’s targeted to regional, minor league, and collegiate sports coverage, as well as houses of worship, corporate events, and other such large venues requiring longer focal length lenses. for proper camera coverage.



The company will also be showing its complete lineup of very fast PL mount lenses designed for precise 4K optical performance. Also look for an updated digital focus control device, the TRACE facial recognition system. It allows an operator to automatically keep one individual person’s face in focus in a group shot. The company will also launch a new 1/2-inch format lens.



LENS ACCESSORIES





Fujinon PL Mount Zoom LensesGenus is all primed to showcase its new G-SFOC (Superior Follow Focus) system, featuring easy-to-change-out pitch gears to adapt to different cameras and camcorders. The system features a clamp-on quick bar release mechanism to allow the follow focus mechanism to be detached without taking other equipment off the rig, and also a sliding bracket to allow for easy change of pitch gears.



OConnor will debut its CFF-1 (Cine Follow Focus) model. Constructed of lightweight black-anodized 7075-grade aluminum, the CFF-1 sports a multifunctional modular design that eliminates juggling separate bridge plates, and also a single snap-on bridge that clamps onto either 15 mm or 19 mm studio rod systems. OConnor will also showcase its new O-Box WM mattebox, designed for 16:9 format full-size sensor camera setups, including HDSLR and DSMC hybrid digital still and video cameras. The compact O-Box WM accommodates lenses up to 18 mm in focal length; some wider, and can mount up to three filters.



Vocas, which will be exhibit its products in the Manios Digital booth, will debut its Mattebox 255g device for use with Zeiss CP.2 lenses. The mattebox is also compatible with any lens with a front side diameter of up to 114mm. It features a Quick-Lock mounting system that attaches directly to the front lens barrel. The mattebox accommodates 3x3-inch through 4x6-inch filters, and works with most wide-angle lenses in 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratios.



