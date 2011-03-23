NAB Product Preview: Cable and Fiber



This year proves to be a busy time for connectivity manufacturers. Whether you’re looking at fiber, copper, or connectors, there will be an abundance to choose from at this year’s NAB Show. While fiber optic technologies have really gained widespread acceptance, copper is making technological gains as well. Common to both are the mechanical connectors, and manufacturers of connectors for both fiber and copper cables are as busy as they’ve ever been. There are sure to be big crowds checking out connectivity at the show, but take your time so that you don’t miss anything.



CABLE



Clark Wire & Cable will introduce its CD Series of HD/SDI coaxial cables, available in four sizes, rated to 4.5 GHz, and compliant with 1.5 Gbps and 3 Gbps uncompressed video transmission. Other features include crush resistance and aging characteristics that meet or exceed industry standards.



CONNECTORS





Bittree’s High-Bandwidth Micro-Video patch panelBelden will introduce a new line of HD BNC coaxial connectors designed for use with Belden Brilliance Broadcast and Professional AV coaxial cable and featuring a one-piece construction for faster installations and improved durability, along with a new patented locking system to ensure solid connections.



Bittree will spotlighte their High-Bandwidth Micro-Video patch bay, with a 2x48 format in either 1RU or 1.5RU sizes. Also on display will be Bittree’s Category 6 and 6A rackmount patch panels, that provide rerouting and termination of Gig-E networks.



Fischer Connectors’ new Fischer Ultimate line of connectors include a rugged, miniature and ultralight design, extremely robust keying, high shock and vibration resistance, excellent shielding and a sealing level unmatched even by Fischer’s new facilitated cable assembly solutions.



Neutrik USA will feature their powerCON True1, an AC power connector that’s lockable, features IEC 60320 breaking capacity, and is designed for 16 A, 250 VAC service.



Switchcraft will unveil its MMVP Series video patch bay, featuring 96 patch points (2x48) in a 1RU space. The unit is rated for signals up to and beyond 3 GHz, and meets SMPTE 242 specs. The company will also display their EH HDMI feed-through in an XLR housing, which mounts to current XLR panel cut-outs.



Telecast Fiber Systems will showcase next-generation SMPTE broadcast cable assemblies that feature a solid stainless steel shell with a full-length rubber protective boot. The assemblies are fully backward-compatible with triple-plated brass, and are rated for more than 20,000 mating cycles.



FIBER



Atlona will showcase their AT-3GSDI20SR miniature fiber optic 3G/HD/SD-SDI Digital video extension kit, offering 3G SDI signal compatibility. The unit allows the transfer of 1080p HD-SDI signals at 3 Gbps, supporting a single-channel SMPTE-424M 3G HD-SDI, SMPTE-292M HD, or SMPTE-259M serial digital video signal over single- or multi-mode fiber.



Bittree will feature a new SC-to-SC fiber-optic coupler panel, which simplifies high-density patching on the latest broadcasting and pro AV gear.



Bluebell highlights the TDM700, designed to provide an optical link between a remote “POV” camera and an OB van or control room. Also on display at the booth will be the BC 100/160 Series modular transport system, along with the BC323, which provides a compact and robust link for the conversion of two independent 3 Gbps SDI signals for fiber optic cable transport.



Communications Specialties will offer their Fiberlink Matrix, a fully configurable and SMPTE-compliant 32x32 optical router. Also, look for the



Fiberlink 3G/HD/SD-SDI and data 3370 Series, the Fiberlink 3G/HD/SD-SDI and 4-pair AES audio 3360 Series, and the Fiberlink 3G/HD/SD-SDI and 4-pair analog audio 3380 Series.



Kings-Winchester Electronics will showcase the Kings Fiber Tri-Loc Panel Mount, compatible with the SMPTE 304 standard. Also look for their Mini BNC, which meets or exceeds SMPTE 424M requirements.



LEMO will show its portable fiber-optic polisher designed for field cable/connector assembly or re-polishing of the company’s F2 optical connector.s Also check out LEMO’s fiber-optic Video Inspector for performing fiber-optic quality inspections. Lemo will also showcase their HD/SDIC to fiber converters.





Lynx Technik yellobrik OTT 1812Lynx Technik will offer their yellobrik OTT 1812, a dual-channel SDI-to-fiber transmitter, along with the yellobrik ORR 1802 dual-channel fiber-to-SDI receiver.



Neutrik USA will feature their opticalCON powerMONITOR, a measurement and monitoring device for professional fiber optic broadcast, audio and video applications.



Opticomm, an Emcore company, plans to spotlight its new Optiva OTP-1DV12A1D1KM fiber transceiver pair that can transport video, audio, and data signals as far as 49.7 miles without a repeater. It’s 1080p-capable and can work with either a single fiber strand or with dual fibers. Booth visitors should also check out the OPV-CTLR network management card that fits in any Optiva card enclosure and works with OpticaView software to provide monitoring of all cards in that frame.



Snell will introduce a new range of fiber optic interfacing modules that combine electrical-to-optical conversion with processing functions such as video synchronizing.





Neutrik opticalCON powerMON ITORTelecast will showing off their T-POV Robotic Links, a new family of fiber-optic linkage for robotic cameras. Booth visitors should also look for additions to the CopperHead 3050 for electronic and satellite newsgathering; CopperHead 3200 multi-camera solution; and CopperHead 3400, which is designed for top-quality 3D production and live high-speed HD sports coverage.



CABLING SYSTEMS



Hannay will show off their new AV Series reels. The units feature welded channels for stacking, and are constructed of steel with a non-reflective matte finish. Other features include a removable side-mounted connector panel and adjustable friction brake.



MultiDyne will bring their new LiGHTBoX-II fiber-optic field transport system to the NAB Show. It has a portable weather-tight enclosure and provides connectivity for two-way HD video, two channels of intercom, two-way program audio, and also Ethernet data. The unit includes battery and AC power management with remote status monitoring. Multidyne will also be displaing their new LB-1440 transport system.



Telecast will be showing off their TelePort 3G CWDM (coarse wavelength division multiplexing) wavelength manager that provides high-bandwidth multiplexing for as many as 16 digital fiber devices. Also look for the company’s new TeleThon 3G optical and electrical multiplexer system.



