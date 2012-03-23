NAB events building to critical mass

The 2012 NAB Show will be as big — or perhaps bigger — than ever, with a wide range of new companies displaying their wares. But, while the practical necessities of seeing the latest and greatest products drives the show activities of many broadcasters, the NAB convention is also renowned for its star power. This year is no exception.

FCC chair Julius Genachowski has agreed to speak, with his comments scheduled for Monday, April 16 at 2:30 pm. With the continuing battle over broadcast RF spectrum, the coming implementation of the CALM Act and the general convergence of all media through digital technology, Genachowski’s appearance promises new insights into the FCC’s regulatory approach.

"We are pleased Chairman Genachowski will join us again at the NAB Show and look forward to hearing his perspective on the communications policy issues before the Commission," said NAB President and CEO Gordon Smith. "With the FCC poised to tackle the incentive auction legislation and many other critical regulatory issues this year, the Chairman's address presents a welcome opportunity to engage in productive dialogue on issues that impact the future of broadcasting."

On a much lighter note, actress Betty White and writer/producer Garry Marshall will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame. This marks the first time that two individuals have been inducted in the same year.

With a career spanning over 60 years that has seen her win seven Emmy Awards, White remains feisty and active. She was nominated for a 2011 Emmy for her role in the “Hot In Cleveland” series, and is executive producer and host of a new NBC Series, “Off Their Rockers,” set to debut on April 4.

Garry Marshall is perhaps best known as the creator of such classic TV series as “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” and “Mork & Mindy.” Prior to that, Marshall was a writer for the “Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Lucy Show” and others. He has also directed such motion pictures as “Pretty Woman” and has acted in a wide range of movies and television shows.