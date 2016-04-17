NAB 2016: Pilot Highlighting ATSC 3.0 Interactive Environment Prototype

LAS VEGAS—Pilot, formerly known as NAB Labs, previously announced that it would be showcasing ATSC 3.0 technology at the Futures Park during the 2016 NAB Show; as part of that, Pilot has announced that it will display a prototype ATSC 3.0 receiver and gateway demonstrating the Interactive Environment at its booth.

The Interactive Environment is a feature of ATSC 3.0, the next-generation standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee. The approach is based on HTML-5 and will reportedly allow broadcasters to provide more customized experiences for viewers.

The home gateway combines an over-the-air TV tuner with Internet access, Wi-Fi connectivity and a software environment that enables user engagement. Pilot’s demonstration will feature examples of interactive multi-view programming from Fox Sports; local interactive news and weather programming from News Press & Gazette; recognition of local station members from PBS; on-demand content from Akamai; advanced analytics; real-time viewing and engagement metrics from Yet Analytics; and a Pilot channel featuring zoned and targeted advertising and advanced emergency alert capabilities.

Pilot developed the Interactive Environment prototype as part of its ATSC 3.0 Gateway project. The prototype will be on display at booth SU16009 as part of the Futures Park.