NAB 2016: Advertising Technology Innovations
LAS VEGAS—Advances and trends in both advertising technology and consumer engagement will be in the spotlight at the NAB Show this week, organizers said. The Advanced Advertising Theater, located in the North Hall, will bring together key content leaders using the latest advertising technologies to build a multi-screen content environment. These innovations will allow broadcasters, digital publishers, and online influencers to leverage new forms of media, monetization and audience behaviors to achieve business goals. Companies participating in the theater include NextRadio, DanAds International AB, Renewed Vision, Vidillion, Psychability, AdMonsters, Alphonso, Optimized Markets, zypmedia and LOTAME.
On Monday, April 18, the NAB Show will host the Super Session “Unleashing the Live Experience: How Sports Television Engages Today’s Fans,” which will address how the latest advances in mobile and broadcast technology are being used to drive increased levels of engagement around live television events. The session will feature Andrew Daines, CEO of FanVision Entertainment; Stephen Espinoza, executive vice president and general manager at Showtime Networks Inc.; Danny Keens, head of North American sports partnerships at Twitter; and Marshall Zelaznik, executive vice president and chief content officer of the UFC.
“With more avenues for content consumption than ever before, there is no shortage of ways for content owners, creators, and brands to reach their audiences on a global scale,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of Conventions and Business Operations. “From mobile, to broadcast to OTT, we’re pleased to present attendees with insight on the latest trends, best practices and technologies that advertising professionals are leveraging in today’s quickly-shifting marketplace.”
Also on Monday, April 18, the Super Session “Where’s All the Ad Revenue: Media Strategies Unleashed in a Dynamic Multiplatform Environment” will tackle how creative is being adapted to new and traditional content platforms in response to the advent of programmatic technologies. Chris Ariens, TV & Media editor at Adweek, will moderate a panel featuring Dan Ackerman, senior vice president of programmatic TV at AOL Platforms/Adapt.tv; Zachary Soreff, president and partner at Sawyer Studios, and Jason Schragger, CCO of Saatchi & Saatchi LA.
NAB Show will also examine programmatic advertising starting with two Online Video Conference sessions on Monday, April 18. “Get With the Program(matic): How TV Is Embracing Big Data” will explore how big data can be used to address the challenges and opportunities present in online video. “TV and Video Advertising in Transition” will provide attendees insight into how advertisers, agencies, and content owners are using different types of audience measurement to keep up with the latest viewing trends. At the Media Finance and Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 19, “How Programmatic is Changing the Advertising Industry” will delve into the impact automated advertising will have in both radio and television broadcasting.
Additional sessions within the Broadcast Management Conference, Broadcast Engineering Conference, Multicultural TV & Video Conference and Media Finance and Investor Conference will focus on topics such as political advertising, advertising technology innovations and best practices for reaching a broad range of demographics.
Key NAB Show exhibitors in the advertising, analytics, and media solutions space include: Actus Digital, Anvato, Audible Magic Corporation, Brightcove, Broadpeak, Broadview Software Inc., Casting Frontier, Crystal, Cxense, DeltaCast Sport Graphics, Equinix, Ever, Evolphin Software, Field 59, FilmTrack, Flyswipe, Frankly, iBlossom, IDenTV, Imagine Communications, IneoQuest, joiz Global, Marketron Broadcast Solutions, Mirror Image, Ooyala, OwnLocal, Rovi Corporation, RSG Media Systems, SeaChange International, Starfish Technologies Limited, Telestream, Triad-Orbit, TVadSync, TVision Insights, Verizon, Videa, Viviso, WideOrbit, Zhuhai Jili Development Co., Ltd.
