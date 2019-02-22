Myers Led ProTrack User Workshop Set for 2019 PBS TechCon

NORTHAMPTON, Mass.—Broadcast management system provider Myers will be hosting a ProTrack User Workshop in association with the 2019 PBS TechCon. Part of the conference’s Beyond TechCon series, Myers’ workshop will provide hands-on experience with its ProTrack system, along with input from the Traffic Advisory Committee.

In addition to the workshop, Myers is a silver sponsor and exhibitor at PBS TechCon. Its booth will have many members of its staff to answer questions and give demonstrations of the ProTrack system’s latest features and functionality, as well as give a preview on what’s ahead in 2019, like web-based browser accessibility and cloud technology advancements.

The ProTrack User Workshop will be held on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon. There is no cost to attend the workshop, but space is limited so it is recommended for those interested to register when registering for the entire TechCon conference.

Myers will also co-present a session on Traffic and Scheduling with TAC at an as yet undetermined time.

PBS TechCon is a gathering of public television professionals to share ideas through education, professional development and technology. It will take place from April 3-5 at the Flamingo Las Vegas.