MultiDyne's Updates to SilverBack Series Headline Its 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—A trio of new additions to MultiDyne’s SilverBack series of camera-mount fiber transports will be showcased by at the company’s booth during the 2019 NAB Show. The updated series, which includes the global debut of two models, are designed to serve live productions needs for various budgets.

The first of the three is the already shipping IP-enabled SilverBack V, which was first introduced in 2018. The SilverBack V is a 12G- and 4K-capable camera-back system that can incorporate an IP output. As a gateway to multipoint IP networks, the SilverBack V enables users to move field-acquired content to many destinations, including sending video, audio and data to studios, post houses and mobile production trucks at once. The product also has an optimized bandwidth efficiency to accommodate data rates for live 4K and 8K productions.

Some SilverBack V features that will be new at the NAB Show are power management capabilities that remove the need for external power supplies,and the ability to support two camera heads with a common, integrated multiviewer that can monitor both cameras.

One of the world premiere products will be the SilverBack HP, a re-imagined version of the SilverBack II fiber transceiver that adds two-channel intercom and Ethernet to video, audio and data. The SilverBack HP offers full bandwidth fiber-optic links for 3G, HD and SDI signals from the field to a truck, control room or other receive point along with genlock, tally and audio.

The other new addition to the SilverBack line is the SilverBack Pro, which is designed to extend the SilverBack’s operational benefits to commercial AV and smaller event productions. This model provides the traditional SilverBack features at a lower cost.

MultiDyne will display these trio of products at its booth, C5013, throughout the 2019 NAB Show.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.