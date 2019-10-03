MultiDyne to Feature Next-Gen Fiber Transport, Audio Solutions at NAB Show New York
NEW YORK—MultiDyne will demonstrate its legacy SMPTE-HUT system at the upcoming NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17. The company says the universal camera transceiver will free camera operators from the limitations of hybrid cabling. The latest iteration streamlines connectivity, reducing the dual-strand architecture to a single fiber strand. The latest SMPTE-HUT generation also integrates optical budgeting and remote power cycling, removing the need for external docks to regenerate signals for long-distance camera-to-studio transmission.
MultiDyne will also present its expanded range of audio monitoring and conversion solutions through its acquisition of Census Digital. One demonstration includes the C16V-2, a compact, lightweight and cost-effective 2RU, SDI-embedded audio and video monitoring system. The C16V-2 provides visual and aural monitoring of 16 audio channels from an SDI signal, and provides an LCD display of the video signal for confidence monitoring. The C16V-2 includes an intuitive user interface for easy access to signals and information, as well as 12 illuminated pushbuttons for channel source and mode selection for on-the-fly monitoring.
MultiDyne’s mobile marketing van, which the company will equip with its latest fiber transport, conversion and compression solutions, will also be on display in the company’s booth N937.
