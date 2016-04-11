Mo-Sys to Spotlight Remote Head for Jimmy Jibs at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Mo-Sys will spotlight its B20 high-precision remote head integrated with a Jimmy Jib, resulting in an economical solution for applications, such as virtual sets.

Known for its immediate response with zero backlash, the Mo-Sys B20 remote head is an ideal companion for the Jimmy Jib in terms of its size, weight and versatility. Besides its quiet operation, it can handle fast camera movements, getting the best performance out of the jib.

The Jimmy Jib’s control box is replaced with an intuitive console, allowing you to control its speed, direction and ramping. Interfaces to the Jimmy Jib control inputs mean jib operators can use the familiar joystick and lens control. The new interface also opens up the possibility of using the B20 with other Mo-Sys inputs, like hand-wheels or pan-bars for more demanding shots.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Mo-Sys Engineering will be in booth C7549. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.