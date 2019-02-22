Mini PAGlink Looks to Make Big Splash at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Bigger isn’t always better, and PAGlink will be looking to prove that with its featured product at this year’s NAB Show, the new Mini PAGlink batteries.

Smaller and lighter than previous PAGlink batteries, the Mini PAGlink features 50Wh-Li-Ion battery packs in a compact format that can work with smaller 4K camcorders like the Panasonic EVA1 and Sony FS5. The MPL50 batteries offer 12V and 5V outputs and provide a single power source for the entire camera setup. Also, a fixed D-Tap output and removable 2A USB are built into the battery and can be swapped for a Lemo, Hirose or another D-Tap.

With PAG’s digital linking technology, battery capacities can be accessed in a combination for an increased current draw from 10A individual to 12A when linked. This allows for a battery to be added or easily hot-swapped.

The 50Wh Mini PAGlink batteries measure 4.35x3.35x1-inches and weigh 12 ounces. They are compatible with full-sized battery mounts and existing PAGlink chargers.

The Gold Mount Mini PAGlink system will be available as of mid-2019, with the V-Mount system arriving shortly there after.

Other PAG products that will be on display at the NAB Show include the PAGlink power systems, PowerHubs for camera accessories and compact chargers in Gold Mount and V-Mount formats.

PAG’s booth is C7840.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.