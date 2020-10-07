Meredith Vieira to Receive 2020 NAB Show NY Impact Award

WASHINGTON—Fourteen-time Emmy Award-winning host, broadcast anchor and executive producer Meredith Vieira will receive the NAB Show New York Impact Award during NAB Show New York. National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Gordon H. Smith will present the award and deliver comments on Oct. 23.

The NAB Show New York Impact Award honors innovative leaders in media and entertainment for their impact and influence on the industry, as well as in the city of New York. The award presentation is open to all attendees.

Vieira is currently the host and executive producer of Fox Television’s “25 Words or Less.” She is well known as the original moderator of “The View” and recently hosted the PBS series “The Great American Read.”

Vieira’s national broadcasting career began at CBS News, where she spent more than a decade serving as co-anchor of “CBS Morning News,” news editor for both “60 Minutes” and “West 57th” and as a Chicago bureau reporter.

After leaving CBS News in 1993, Vieira went on to co-host “The View” and the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?,” during which she concurrently served as co-anchor for NBC’s “Today.”

Vieira is the founder and CEO of Meredith Vieira Productions, and appeared as host and executive producer on her nationally syndicated talk show, “The Meredith Vieira Show.” She was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003 by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

