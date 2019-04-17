MediaKind Launches Cygnus Director for Content Protection at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, MediaKind launched Cygnus Director 128, a control and conditional access management software product. The newest generation of MediaKind’s Cygnus Primary Distribution platform, Cygnus Director 128 enables broadcasters and content owners to secure and manage the primary distribution of their content to secondary broadcast operators, by identifying and helping to prohibit the unauthorized streaming and broadcasting of their live and on-demand content to consumers.

MediaKind’s Cygnus Primary Distribution solution utilizes advanced 128-bit encryption coupled with forensic watermarking technology to deter and help prevent piracy of high value content from the broadcaster/content owner’s distribution network, as well as better protecting subsequent copies or streams.

Coupled with the newly enhanced encryption, Cygnus Director 128 provides a management platform for further control, upgrade and standards alignment with the following benefits: