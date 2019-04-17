MediaKind Launches Cygnus Director for Content Protection at 2019 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, MediaKind launched Cygnus Director 128, a control and conditional access management software product. The newest generation of MediaKind’s Cygnus Primary Distribution platform, Cygnus Director 128 enables broadcasters and content owners to secure and manage the primary distribution of their content to secondary broadcast operators, by identifying and helping to prohibit the unauthorized streaming and broadcasting of their live and on-demand content to consumers.
MediaKind’s Cygnus Primary Distribution solution utilizes advanced 128-bit encryption coupled with forensic watermarking technology to deter and help prevent piracy of high value content from the broadcaster/content owner’s distribution network, as well as better protecting subsequent copies or streams.
Coupled with the newly enhanced encryption, Cygnus Director 128 provides a management platform for further control, upgrade and standards alignment with the following benefits:
- Individual and group management of remote professional receivers including entitlements, forced tuning to avoid satellite sun outages, and forced channel selection for automated blackout management, and over-air software download for network wide updates.
- The advanced reporting system will give broadcasters and content owners new operational visibility on the configuration status of their entire network of professional receivers.
- Offers the ability to deter, detect and prohibit piracy of high value content, coupled with control over who can view content, including affiliate networks that wish to receive and access their high value content.
- Cygnus Primary Distribution security solution can be applied over either an IP, Satellite or hybrid Primary Distribution environment, and will also support the BISS2 conditional access to ensure support for open industry based standards.
- The current global deployed list of Cygnus Director customers will be able to easily upgrade to the newly enhanced security from their existing systems utilizing an IP return path.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox