Media Power Bringing Ingest & Playout System to 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Media Power will launch the new Air-Go-BR ingest and playout system at the 2016 NAB Show. Based on the Dalet Brio server, Air-Go-BR expands the Air-Go product line by offering a cost-effective, scalable, high-density platform for ingest and playout.

The Dalet Brio-based Air-Go-BR is a 2RU IP-ready system that supports a wide range of software codecs ensuring broad interoperability. It also offers an optional embedded Cube 3D advanced graphics engine. Besides integrating with Dalet systems, it can also be controlled using VDCP, BVW, or its API protocol, making it simple to integrate with third party MAM, NRCS, and playout control or automation.

The Dalet Brio video server is designed to reliably address the demands of studio production, multi-camera-ingest, sports logging, and highlights production.

However, the Air-Go-BR also works with its own local storage and/or directly attached to a SAN like Media Power’s Storage MX NAS/SAN media storage. A playout workflow based on Air-Go-BR and Storage Mix will be demonstrated at Dalet’s booth.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Media Power will be in booth SL3905. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.