Matrox Upgrades M264 Processor for 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2019 NAB Show, Matrox Video will launch a new version of its M264 H.264 hardware codec cards, now with support for up to four channels of 4K Sony XAVC and Panasonic AVC-ULTRA encoding/decoding in a single-slot card to enable high-density, multi-channel 4K workflows in PC-based platforms. Combined with onboard de-interlacing and scaling functionality, the Matrox M264 S4 card provides a simple, cost-effective means of managing computationally demanding 4:2:2 10-bit and 4:2:0 8-bit workflows, the company said.

Designed specifically for high-density and pristine-quality, H.264-based encoding/decoding (Baseline Profile to High 10 Intra Profile up to Level 5.2), the Matrox M264 S4 card provides XAVC-certified and AVC-ULTRA-compliant presets. The Matrox M264 S4 card can encode/decode up to four 4Kp50/60 streams of XAVC 4K Intra Class 300/480, XAVC 4K Long 4:2:2, or AVC-ULTRA in real-time with zero CPU usage—while the highest-end multi-socket PCs struggle to achieve just one real-time encode. The M264 S4 card can also encode/decode up to four streams of 4Kp60 at 4:2:2 10-bit, 40 streams of HD Long GOP at 4:2:2 10-bit, or 64 streams of HD at 4:2:0 8-bit, with ultra-low power consumption, in the smallest footprint.

The Matrox M264 S4 card is supported by the field-proven Matrox DSX SDK, which boasts an extensive set of powerful media processing modules—including file input/output (I/O), software codecs, and CPU effects—for rapid application and system development. The M264 family of codec cards also provides plug-ins for H.264 transcode acceleration into the FFMPEG framework.

The Matrox M264 S4 hardware codec card will be available in Q3 2019.

Matrox will be in Booth SL3811 at the NAB Show, which runs April 6-11 in Las Vegas.