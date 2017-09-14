Marvel TV Pair Receive NAB’s ‘Created in New York’ Award

WASHINGTON—If you can make it in New York they say you can make it anywhere, but NAB is specifically honoring entertainment produced in the Big Apple and the inaugural winners have been announced as Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory of Marvel Television.

Loeb and Chory and the head and co-head, respectively, of Marvel TV, which has produced “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Marvel’s Iron Fist,” and “Marvel’s The Defenders” and have the upcoming “Marvel’s The Punisher” and “Marvel’s Runaways.” All of these series were produced in New York.

The Created in New York Award honors industry leaders who produce “great entertainment from that distinctive location.”

“While turning Marvel Television into a powerhouse studio, both Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory proved it is possible to use one location—in this case, New York City—to evoke a wholly unique look and feel to multiple series,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president.

The pair will receive their award during the NAB Show New York on Oct. 18 and will also participate in a featured keynote discussion on how Marvel translates its IP, the role that New York plays in their productions and the growth of Marvel Television.