Mark Richer Is Recipient of APTS’ 2018 EDGE Award

WASHINGTON—The America’s Public Television Stations’ annual Public Media Summit will take time this year to honor Mark Richer, ATSC president, with its 2018 EDGE Award for Excellence in Digital Innovation.

The award, which will be presented to Richer on Tuesday, Feb. 27, is in recognition for the “successful and timely completion of the ATSC 3.0 standard, and the integral role the Committee played in ensuring public television stations’ repacking efforts are synched with the Next Generation broadcasting standard,” the official press release read.

The 2018 Public Media Summit will take place Feb. 26-28 in Washington. This year’s theme is “The Power of Public Media,” and will feature presentations and discussions on issues facing public service media. For the full schedule and additional information, click here.