Maria Elena Salinas Getting NAB Broadcasting HoF Induction

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters is adding a new addition to its Broadcasting Hall of Fame, announcing that journalist and co-anchor for “Noticiero Univision” Maria Elena Salinas will be the latest honoree. The induction ceremony will take place during the 2017 NAB Show Television Luncheon.

Salinas began her career in 1981, working as a reporter, anchor and public affairs host at Univision’s KMEX-34 in Los Angeles. She would go on to serve as co-anchor for the national Spanish language news program “Noticiero Univision” in 1987. Salinas has also served as a spokeswoman for the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, which assists immigrants with the American citizenship process.

In her career she has received a Peabody Award, a Walter Cronkite Award, an Emmy and Gracie for a 2015 documentary special “Entre el abandon y el rechazo;” a Mickey Leland Humanitarian Award in 2016; and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2012.

Salinas joins past inductees that include people like Shonda Rhimes, Bob Newhart, Gary Marshall and last year’s inductee Chuck Lorre, and programs like “Meet the Press,” “60 Minutes,” “Saturday Night Live” and others.

The 2017 NAB Show Television Luncheon will take place on April 24.