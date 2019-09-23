Magewell Bringing Converter, Streaming, Capture Devices to NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Magewell will arrive in the Big Apple to showcase many recently introduced products, including two Pro Convert NDI encoders, one NDI decoder and the Ultra Stream SDI standalone encoder for the NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17.

The plug-and-play Pro Convert devices allow users to bring HDMI or SDI sources into and out of live, IP media networks using NewTek's NDI technology. The company will show for the first time at a European trade show the Pro Convert HDMI TX and Pro Convert SDI TX as well as an NDI decoder.

It also will showcase its new Magewell Bridge software for users of Magewell capture products and for those looking for a software-based conversion solution. Magewell Bridge software transforms video and audio from any Magewell ingest device into NDI streams.

Magewell’s Ultra Stream SDI combines the simplicity of the company’s Ultra Stream HDMI with 3G-SDI connectivity. The Ultra Stream SDI makes it easy for non-professional operators to live stream and record video with one-click operation via on-device buttons, a browser-based interface or smartphone app.

The company also will show new features for all of its Ultra Stream models, including support for 3G and 4G mobile broadband modems.

In its capture product portfolio, Magewell will highlight its family of USB Capture Plus plug-and-play external capture devices; the Eco Capture series of M.2 cards; and its flagship Pro Capture line of PCIe cards. Additionally, it will demonstrate the recently introduced Capture Express 3.0 recording software.

More information is available on the Magewell website. See Magewell at booth N354.