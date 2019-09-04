LYNX Technik to Debut 8K SDI Fiber Converter at IBC19

AMSTERDAM—At the 2019 IBC Show in Amsterdam, LYNX Technik, a provider of modular signal processing interfaces, will debut an 8K SDI to Fiber and Fiber to 8K SDI converter for the company’s Series 5000 product line.

The DVD 5480 HO module supports video formats all the way up to 8K SDI and is designed with both a fiber and electrical interface. The cards target for a variety of applications and can operate in four different modes, offering unmatched flexibility, the company said.

As an 8K SDI fiber converter, the module transports and converts up to 8K-SDI (12G, 6G, 3G, HD, SD) over optical fiber cable and vice-versa.

Operating as a 12G-SDI re-clocking distribution amplifier, the module carries 4K video on a single cable and is suitable for any SDI video signal up to 12G for 4K applications.

This new Series 5000 card also enables single-link 12G SDI signals to be converted to quad-link 3G-SDI and vice versa (i.e. quad-link 3G-SDI signals to be converted to single-link 12G-SDI). 6G to/from quad-link 1.5G conversions are also supported. With many facilities still running in a 3G environment, there are many requirements to integrate 4K/UHD signals in 12G-SDI into the infrastructure. In this mode, the DVD 5480 HO module enables users to convert UHD signals between quad-link 3G and single-link 12G SDI.

LYNX Technik will be in stand 8.C65 at the IBC Show, Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.