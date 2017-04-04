Lynx Technik Bringing Image Processing and DolbyE Apps to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Lynx Technik will feature four new apps at the 2017 NAB Show. The apps run on the company’s greenMachine platform, which utilizes general-purpose hardware, software and control software.

Users can mix and match the four apps, which include color matching, automated or manual failover, a DolbyE decoder and teletext viewer, to obtain the precise functionality they require.

Color matching offers image processing for precise color matching with gain and offset adjustments for a variety of colors. It’s ideal for adjusting a monitor’s output and resolving color accuracy issues.

The failover app is a two-channel changeover switch for applications that require an emergency switch for backup or clean switching between two video sources. The DolbyE decoder enables decoding of all eight audio channels in a DolbyE stream to PCM audio. Two instances of this app can be used per greenMachine simultaneously. And the teletext viewer enables remote monitoring of teletext content within a video stream.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Lynx Technik will be in boothSL10321. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.