LiveU - Samuel Wasserman, CEO



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC 2010—what is it really settling down into?

We’re starting to experience demand for 3D and that capability—3D video via wireless networks—will be on show on the LiveU stand at IBC, which is exciting. However, while 3D is a reality at the premium end of the market, I think it will only really take off when it can be viewed without glasses.



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front and centre at IBC?

I think this year we will see a variety of trends: high-quality video on large screens; further developments in 3D; and probably a greater number of technologies designed to handle live video and make it more cost-effective to acquire and transmit. There’s no doubt that “live” is very exciting, bringing the world to you and that’s important wherever you are.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC that broadcasters should look for there?

LiveU is the pioneer of broadcast-quality, video-over-cellular solutions that allow live video transmission (HD and SD) from any location around the world. LiveU’s portable solutions transmit video over multiple 4G LTE/3G, HSPA+, WiMAX and Wi-Fi cellular links simultaneously, which are optimised for maximum video quality based on the available network conditions. As well as demonstrating our new HD 3D live broadcast technology, LiveU will be showing its ground-breaking new product line of HD/SD uplink solutions, the latest innovation from the recognised leader in the market.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what is available on the market?

In a wide variety of ways. LiveU created the cellular video uplink space and our products benefit from being the most technologically advanced in terms of proprietary RF technology for superior resiliency and “always-on” transmission, sub-second latency and true HD capabilities—clearly all vital. Our software is unsurpassed. The full-service proposition, which includes automatic freedom to roam and full professional servicing, raises us even further above any competition.



Q. Where are you based and how many employees do you have? Anything we should know about your company?

We have headquarters in Israel and Paramus, N.J., in the United States. We have more than 60 employees and representatives and distributors around the world. Professional services are handled both in-house and by our local distributors. LiveU’s solutions, deployed by Tier-1 broadcasters and news agencies in more than 60 countries, have been used to cover many high-profile events, such as the 2011 Royal Wedding, Academy Awards, GRAMMY Awards, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, G20 Summit, World Cup in South Africa, 2008 Beijing Olympics and President Obama’s inaugural train ride from Philadelphia to D.C.



Q. How many years have you been going to IBC and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favourite restaurant or pub?

We've been going to IBC for three years.




