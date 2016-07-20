LiveU Hints at 'Major' Product Announcement at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—In addition to showing its range of IP video products, LiveU says it will make a “major” product announcement for the IP video market at this year’s IBC Show.

Apart from that, LiveU Solo, a plug-and-play live streaming bonded solution for the online media market, will make its European rollout at IBC. LiveU Solo allows users to livestream into any web streaming workflow by automatically connecting to OVPs and content delivery networks such as Facebook Live.

Also present will be LiveU’s new LU710 4K HEVC Encoder, a component to be used with LiveU’s Xtender transmission and enhanced server. With those three components together, SNG trucks will have a 4K output for transmitting 4K/HD video, according to the company.

Visitors to LiveU’s booth will also have a chance to check out the company’s Version 6.0 software update for all of its portable transmission and management solutions. The new version features a new interface design for LiveU Central and LiveU’s cloud-based management and video distribution system. The LiveU Matrix now has an improved workflow manager and its Multipoint video distribution service has also been enhanced.

LiveU will be in booth 3.B62. The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.