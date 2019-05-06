LG Hits the Road With 2019 TechTour

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.—LG is bringing its latest innovations to its customers, announcing a six-city roadshow called 2019 LG TechTour for business-to-business customers to get a first-hand look at LG’s latest portfolio of technology, ranging from digital signage to enterprise mobile solutions.

The TechTour will host workshops and technology demonstrations starting in Washington, D.C., on May 14, and then traveling to Dallas, Irvine, Calif., San Jose, Calif., Chicago and New York over the next few months.

One of the highlights set to be on display at the TechTour events will be the Transparent LG OLED display. Other products will include the Direct View LED displays, advanced LG video walls, Ultra Stretch digital signage monitors and transparent color LED film displays.

“The LG TechTour is designed to bring together partners, customers, prospects and LG representatives,” said Gary Wicka, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “Most importantly, unlike at a traditional trade show, customers from coast-to-coast will have the opportunity for a deep-dive, hands-on experience with our game-changing innovations.”

Here is the full schedule for the 2019 LG TechTour:

May 14 - D.C.

July 24 - Dallas

Aug. 22 - Irvine, Calif.

Sept. 12 - San Jose, Calif.

Sept. 26 - Chicago

Oct. 17 - New York.

Those interested in registering can click here.