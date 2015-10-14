Leader to Demo 4K Support Gear at SMPTE 2015

FULLERTON, CALIF.—The Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers’ 2015 Annual Technical Conference is scheduled to take place later this month in Los Angeles. Leader will be on hand to demonstrate a number of its products, including 4K production-support technology and its VC7 video standards converter.

Among the Leader technologies to be displayed is the Leader LV 5490 4K/HD/SD waveform monitor. This waveform monitor supports the full range of standard video production and transmission resolutions from 525 to 625 SD up to 3840x2160 and 4096x2160 4K UHD. Features for the LV 5490 include a 1920x1080 9-inch LCD monitor; eight input connectors that can accept up to two 4K signals simultaneously, or four signals in SDI mode; Cinelite and Cinezone features to measure and detect luminance levels; audio monitoring and analysis tools; as well as video frame capture, instrumentation screen capture, timecode display, ID display and a 4K pattern generator with embedded audio.

Leader will also have its LV 7390 4-channel 4K/3G/HD/SD-SDI rasterizer. The LV 7390 can be used to measure up to four source channels simultaneously while occupying 1U with the ability to be deployed for desktop or rack-mounted operation. The system incorporates full-resolution 3G/HD-SDI and DVI-I rasterized outputs, which allow video and audio parameters to be checked on a separate monitor in full 1920x1080 HD resolution. Measurements can be displayed as waveform, vector, picture, audio and SDI status.

In addition, Leader’s ShibaSoku VC7 multi-format standards converter will also be on display. The unit calculates multiple intermediate fields to provide a natural motion playback without video stuttering. The VC7 can convert up to 10 video signal formats, including 1080/59.94i, 1080/50i, 1080/29.97PsF, 1080/25PsF, 1080/24PsF, 1080/23.98PsF, 720/59.94p, 720/50p, 625i/50 and 525i/59.94. Operational features include automatic input/output selection, ancillary timecode, linear timecode and vertical interval timecode conversion, and an ancillary data transfer function. It also comes standard with AES/EBU 24-bit multichannel input and output, plus audio channel mapping.

