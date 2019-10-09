Lawo to Feature vm_UDX 4K Format Converter at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Lawo will be at NAB Show New York to demonstrate its virtual module (vm) for the V_matrix platform, which provides format conversion between SD, HD and 4K formats, plus audio embedding/de-embedding, frame-sync and color correction.

The vm_udx provides four independent paths of format conversion between SD, HD and 4K for IP and/or SDI signals. Conversion between SD and HD formats uses one path while conversion to/from 4K uses four paths.

Each path provides video framesync and audio sample rate conversion as well as audio and video delay functionality. According to the company, every path also has audio embedding/de-embedding capabilities with audio gain, surround-to-stereo downmix (5.1 and 7.1) and x/y-fade functionality for outputs.

A 5,312x5,312 mono audio router provides room for audio embedding/de-embedding to video as well as pure audio channel reshuffling if desired. Broadcast quality RGB and YUV color correction is provided for every processing path. An additional four independent paths for a total of eight are available with the +4UDX option that can be added at any time.

Fundamentally designed with IP networking in mind vm_udx supports both ST2022-6 and ST2110-20 IP video as well as ST2110-30/AES67 and RAVENNA IP audio streams.

Lawo will hold demos in booth N437. NAB Show New York will be held Oct. 16–17 at the Javits Center.