JVC Extends CONNECTED CAM Live Production Capabilities

LAS VEGAS—“This year, JVC is unveiling its entire CONNECTED CAM ecosystem,” said David Walton, assistant vice president, media service sector for JVC Professional Video, as the company continues to evolve its CONNECTED CAM technologies. “It’s not just cameras anymore.”

JVC CONNECTED CAM GY-HC550

A compact, live production and streaming studio, JVC’s new CONNECTED CAM Studio 6000S serves as a self-contained control room, offering a production switcher with six IP inputs that support NDI as well as the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) streaming protocols. The Studio 6000S joins the company’s CONNECTED CAM product line, which now includes the 500 series of streaming handheld camcorders that are said to optimize both image processing and IP performance.

These three compact 4K cameras — the GY-HC500 base model, GY-HC550 with advanced streaming and graphics and GY-HC500SPC sports production camera — can record to SSD media in 10-bit ProRes 422 at 4K resolution and 50/60p frame rates. The company also announced the version 3.0 firmware upgrade for its GY-HC900 CONNECTED CAM broadcast camcorder, which adds ProRes recording and integrated graphics to the 2/3-inch camcorder.

According to Joe D’Amico, vice president of JVC Professional Video, “Connectivity is the foundation of JVC’s IP-based production solutions.”