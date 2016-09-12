Jane Rosenthal Headlines NewBay Media's Virtual Reality 20/20 Summit

NEW YORK—NYC Television & Video Week today released the list of keynote speakers, panelists and participating companies at the inaugural Virtual Reality 20/20. Technology, content, finance and marketing executives from dozens of top companies will appear onstage Monday, October 17, 2016 at NYC’s TimesCenter (detailed list follows below).

Virtual Reality 20/20 attendees can expect a deep dive into VR/AR content and technology as these new media affect a broad sweep of industries, from sports and entertainment, to advertising and gaming, to science and education.

The storytelling keynote session will feature Jane Rosenthal, executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises, in conversation with the co-founders of Baobab Studios, Maureen Fan and Eric Darnell.

In addition to the keynote speakers, the topics will feature perspectives from Comcast Ventures, Time Warner Investments, Intel Capital, Alcatel, VOKE, HTC, Pepsi Beverages North America, Hulu, CNN, Disney | ABC Television Group, ESPN, Fox Sports, IMAX, National Basketball Association, Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A, Inc.,The New York Times Company, Red Bull Media House, Taco Bell, NVIDIA, First Round Capital, GoPro, MaxPlay, Avegant, Time Inc., Condé Nast Entertainment, Felix & Paul Studios, STRIVR, NextVR, Selhurst Media Ventures, Refinery29, Deep Focus, Luma Partners, Smithsonian Media, Specular Theory, Sketchfab, and Surgical Theater, among others.

Jane Rosenthal

“2016 represents a tipping point for virtual and augmented reality,” says Greg Kahn of GK Digital Media who is executive producing the event. “VR/AR is poised to have significant business, creative and educational implications. New York City is the ideal place to gather so many thought-leaders and practitioners who will accelerate the adoption of VR/AR technologies.”

Virtual Reality 20/20 will draw industry executives, investors, retailers, educators, and business leaders alike. The event format will range from networking sessions with creators and investors to panel presentations where the latest trends will be discussed and debated. Attendees will also be able to test out cutting-edge hardware and content through hands-on demonstrations.

This year’s Virtual Reality 20/20 features several major sponsors: platinum sponsor Alcatel; gold sponsor HTC; silver sponsor VOKE; bronze sponsors Verizon Labs and New Age Electronics; exhibitor InstaVR.

The Virtual Reality 20/20 advisory board includes Michael Yang, Managing Director at Comcast Ventures; Scott Levine, Managing Director at Time Warner Investments; Arjun Metre, Investment Director at Intel Capital; Cary Tilds, Chief Innovation Officer, GroupM; Neil Carty, SVP Innovation Strategy at MediaLink; Ian Schafer, Founder & CEO of Deep Focus; Evan Kraut, Managing Director at Grey AdVentures; and Hardie Tankersley, CEO of Reality Fabrication Inc.

