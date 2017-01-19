Jane Pauley to Emcee 2017 NAB Show Opening

WASHINGTON—Veteran journalist and host of “CBS Sunday Morning,” Jane Pauley will emcee the 2017 NAB Show Opening on Monday, April 24 in Las Vegas.



Hearst President and CEO Steven Swartz is headlining the event, and National Association of Broadcasters President and CEO Gordon Smith will present the “State of the Broadcast Industry” address.



Pauley began her network career as co-host of “Today” for 13 years. She then anchored “Dateline NBC” for more than a decade and also hosted her own daytime program, “The Jane Pauley Show.”



“Jane Pauley is one of broadcast television’s most familiar faces,” said Gordon Smith. “We look forward to sharing the NAB Show stage with her and are honored to have her assistance in opening the world’s greatest media, entertainment and technology event.”



Pauley is the recipient of multiple Emmy Awards, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Edward R. Murrow Award for Outstanding Achievement. She is also the author of two New York Times Bestsellers: “Skywriting: A Life Out of the Blue” and “Your Life Calling: Reimagining the Rest of Your Life.”