IP Showcase Future Zone to Demo New JT-NM Tech Stack

LAS VEGAS—The Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) will demonstrate its progress on the development of a set of protocols to make it easier for broadcasters to implement IP-based systems in the new Future Zone area of the IP Showcase (Booth C12634) at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas.

The task force, which is defining and in the process of releasing the protocols known as the JT-NM Tech Stack, will demonstrate them for the first time in the Future Zone, said the organization.

Last year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) published a document recommending additions to IP-based systems to complement the SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for professional IP-based media.

That document, “The Technology Pyramid For Media Nodes: Minimum User Requirements to Build and Manage an IP-Based Media Facility,” spurred the task force to develop the JT-NM Tech Stack 1, of JT-NM TR-1001-1 (Technical Recommendation 1), which is intended to make SMPTE ST 2110 deployments easier.

“It was only three years ago that the industry began pushing for a standards-based approach in the transition to IP in broadcast, and in that short time, not only have we seen the development and ratification of SMPTE ST 2110 as the transport layer for IP, we’ve also seen the development of a number of other open specifications that will make deployment, integration and securing these facilities easier going forward,” said Brad Gilmer, executive director of the IP Showcase. “These specifications will simplify installation, maintenance and security.”

The Future Zone will also feature technologies under consideration for JT-NM Tech Stack Part 2, including AMWA NMOS IS-07 Event & Tally, NMOS IS-08 Audio Channel Mapping, AMWA BCP-002 Grouping and BCP-003 NMOS API Security: Communications. Along with Tech Stack 1, the technologies under consideration for Tech Stack 2 would form a suite of open specifications to simplify building, maintenance and operation of multivendor ST 2110 systems, the task force said.

The IP Showcase will also see the introduction of the JT-NM Tested program, offering potential technology buyers greater, more documented insight into how equipment aligns with the SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2059 standards.

Several groups are sponsoring the IP Showcase, including Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) and Video Services Forum (VSF).

More information on the IP Showcase is available online.