IMT Preps COFDM and IP Diversity Receivers for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Integrated Microwave Technologies will exhibit advanced digital microwave systems, including the Nucomm Central Integrated Radome System x6 and DR3 Diversity Receiver at the 2016 NAB Show. Both are designed to replace legacy steerable central receive antennas, and require minimal set-up.

Ciras-x6

The Nucomm CIRAS-x6, which is a ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver, is integrated into a six-segment antenna pod featuring six vertical polarized antennas, each with 14 dB gain. The compact, lightweight IP66-rated weatherproof radome housing enables receivers to be mounted on vehicles, towers, rooftops or tripods in any weather condition. It features optional two-channel six-way diversity reception, automatically optimizes receive signals, covers 360 degrees of azimuth with no moving parts, and sends an MPEG transport stream over IP by Ethernet cable or over ruggedized fiber to a remote decoder.

The Nucomm DR3 receiver, which builds on the previous DR1 and DR2 receivers, includes six-way MaxRC diversity, IP diversity, MPEG-2/4 decoding, a WebPage interface and integration into IP networks. It’s configured with six diversity COFDM demodulators using maximum-ratio combining (MaxRC), which improves the robustness of higher-data-rate COFDM modulation. Spatial diversity increases system performance by digitally combining signals with different characteristics, filling in gaps in the channel for improved path reliability. Highly modular and scalable, the DR3 lets users daisy chain up to eight receivers to share the same set of antennas, for greater reliability.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Integrated Microwave Technologies will be in booth C1321. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.