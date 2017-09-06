Imagine Supporting IBC TV Live Streaming and Video-on-Demand

AMSTERDAM—For the second year in a row, Imagine Communications is providing assistance to IBC TV, the news and information service for the IBC Show that’s produced on site and distributed on multiple platforms. Imagine will once again provide live streaming and video-on-demand encoding infrastructure that will include Imagine software-defined technology powered by its microservices platform Zenium.

SelenioFlex Live will provide the core encoding and transcoding functionality for IBC TV. Workflow customization using Zenium microservices components provides the automatic generation, management and publishing of metadata, making the content available as VOD packages or live streaming for YouTube, Twitter, Periscope and Facebook platforms.

IBC TV, which is live throughout the show, features live interviews, debates, coverage of key conference sessions and reports on issues emerging from the exhibition. Some of the content is produced from the IBC IP Showcase studio, while the rest of the production and distribution is handled from the studio center in Hall 13.

IBC 2017 is taking place from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.