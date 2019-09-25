IHSE USA Unveils Product Lineup for NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—IHSE’s setup at the 2019 NAB Show New York, set to take place Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center, will be headlined by a trio of products that bring new IP and 4K capabilities to the IHSE portfolio.

R488

The first product is the R488 Secure IP Remote Access Gateway for KVM. This platform combines networked workstations and local computers under a single display management system. Designed to be used with IHSE’s Draco tera KVM switches, the unit is also compatible with the Draco vario extender series and Draco vario chassis. The R488 module also connects the KVM matrix to private or public TCP/IP networks. In addition, encrypted signal transmission via IP ensures protection of intellectual property.

Also new is the Draco ultra DP 240, a high-frequency extended that supports refresh rates up to 240Hz at full 1080p resolutions. Users can operate CPUs from devices remotely over a single duplex fiber cable. There is also support for 4K resolutions up to 120Hz.

IHSE rounds out its offerings with the Draco vario Remote IP-CPU extender module, an expansion of its Draco vario series. This virtual KVM system enables the integration of virtual servers into existing Draco tera KVM physical switch systems, creating a virtual environment where multiple operating systems and applications can be accessed from Draco KVM physical consoles.

These products will all be showcased at IHSE’s booth, N549, during NAB Show New York.