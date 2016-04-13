IEEE BTS Sponsors NAB Show’s Young Professionals Program

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society has announced that it will be sponsoring the new Young Professionals Program (YOPRO) at the 2016 NAB Show. The program is designed to help young broadcast professionals build a network at the NAB Show. As sponsor, IEEE BTS will provide primary support for the program.

The YOPRO program offers exclusive access to speakers, YOPRO-focused sessions, networking opportunities, private meetings with exhibitors and special giveaways. The program starts on April 19 with an exhibit floor briefing and free professional headshots.

Participants of the YOPTO program must be between 21-35, a recent graduate or full-time worker and a registered NAB Show attendee. For more information, including the full agenda and registration information, click here.