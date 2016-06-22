IEEE BTS Calls for Sponsors for ‘Bridging the Gap’ Sessions

PISCATAWAY, N.J.—IEEE Broadcast Technology Society is looking for host organizations for upcoming sessions of its two-day technical training program, “Bridging the Gap.” The sessions are open to the general public and look to provide information on the gap between IT technologists and video specialists. Organizations that offer to sponsor the sessions will receive discounted pricing for employees, per IEEE BTS.

Telecom Product Consulting owner Wes Simpson teaches the program along with media technology consultant John Luff. The program offers hands-on instruction on more than 30 current and emerging broadcast technologies. Attendees receive printed copies of course materials and are able to earn IEEE Continuing Education Credits.

Each seminar takes 30 or more students at a cost of $395/per attendee. In addition to host organization employees receiving a discount, IEEE BTS members also receive a 5 percent discount.

For more information, contact Jennifer Barbato at atj.barbato@ieee.org.