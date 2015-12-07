IEEE BTS Announces 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Following the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium that took place in Orlando, Fla. in October, IEEE BTS has announced the date and time for the 2016 edition. The 2016 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place Oct. 12-14 in Hartford, Conn. The Hartford Marriott will host broadcast engineers from around the world for a program of technical sessions and networking.

IEEE BTS will open the call for papers and sponsors in the coming weeks. For additional information, visit bts.ieee.org.