IEEE Broadcast Symposium Accepting Student Poster Submissions

ARLINGTON, VA.—IEEE is giving students the chance to take part in its annual Broadcast Symposium with the Student Poster Competition. Full-time students enrolled in undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degree programs can submit one paper for consideration prior to the deadline of Sept. 1.

The submitted papers will be reviewed by a panel of BTS professionals and winning papers will be presented at the Symposium in poster form. One poster will be recognized at the conclusion of the conference, with the winning student having their original paper then published in the IEEE Broadcast Technology Newsletter.

For more information on the Student Poster Competition, click here.

The 2017 IEEE Broadcast Symposium will take place from Oct. 10-12 at the Key Bridge Marriott in Arlington, Va.