IEEE Adds IP Video Course to PBS TechCon

MELVILLE, N.Y.—The 2016 PBS Technology Conference has added a session of IEEE’s “IP Video for Broadcast Engineers” to its schedule. The course is taught by Wes Simpson, a member of IEEE BTS, owner of Telecom Product Consulting and columnist (Video Networking) for TV Technology.

The “IP Video for Broadcast Engineers” is a one-day course that offers instruction on how IP video technologies impact the current and future plans for video networking and delivery. Simpson will provide a look at technologies used to transmit video signals over IP networks to viewers, for contribution and distribution, and within production facilities, as well as showing practical applications for the technologies and introducing terminology and industry standards.

Modules expected to be covered in the course include IP basics, IP video, consumer video delivery, IP contribution/distribution networks, private and in-studio IP video, and system-level considerations.

The 2016 PBC TechCon will take place April 16 in Las Vegas. The course will take place at the PBS Las Vegas Studio from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Class size is limited to 35. Online registration is available here, at a price of $200.