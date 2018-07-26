IBC2018: FOR-A Highlights Switchers for 12G-SDI and IP-Based Workflows

TOKYO – With an emphasis on 12G-SDI and IP-based technology at IBC, FOR-A is presenting its HVS-1200 compact 1.5ME 4K12G /3G/HD compatible switcher, 4K 3 M/E HVS-6000 vision mixe, MFR-1000 8 X 8 12G matrix routing switcher, and MFR-6000 SD/HD/3G/6G/12G routing switcher.

Featuring up to 10 12G inputs and eight 12G outputs, the HVS-1200 switcher is designed for smaller scale 4K/12G productions and/or use of a fly away system in conjunction with an MFR-1000 routing switcher. It offers two MEKEY and one FLEXaKEY (assignable to ME, AUX or DSK), up to four channels of 2.5D DVE, Still/Clip Store, Macro, and Event Memory.

Offering 12G-SDI capability on all inputs and outputs, the 4K 3 M/E HVS-6000 vision mixer is the latest unit in FOR-A's line of HANABI switchers. With a maximum of 80 inputs/32 outputs or 64 inputs/48 outputs in 12G-SDI, the HVS-6000 is a 12 RU switcher that's ideal for users upgrading from HD to full 4K. It offers scalability to users looking to transition to 8K further down the line.

FOR-A's 4K 3 M/E HVS-6000 vision mixer

The MFR-1000 8 X 8 12G (maximum 16 X 16 12G) matrix routing switcher will be introduced at IBC. A 4K- and 8K-compatible routing switcher, the MFR-1000 offers 4K-UHD conversion and 12G compatibility across all inputs and outputs. It provides support for 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI and DVB-ASI input and output. Automatic signal detection determines the type of SDI input supplied. A built-in webserver enables immediate setup without installing software on external devices.

FOR-A's MFR-1000 8 X 8 12G (maximum 16 X 16 12G) matrix routing switcher

FOR-A will also show its MFR-6000 SD/HD/3G/6G/12G routing switcher. Offering 12G-SDI compatibility across a matrix of up to 144 inputs and 144 outputs, the MFR-6000 brings powerful support to 4K and 8K routing. The MFR-6000 routing switcher enables matrices of 144 x 144 inputs and outputs and supports versatile signal formats, including 12G/6G/3G/HD/SD-SDI and DVB-ASI.

Additionally, FOR-A is introducing an integrated baseband/IP control and monitoring system for use in a mixed SDI/IP environment. Designed with future cloud-based operation in mind, it enables gradual integration of SDI systems into the IP era. The system also features a web interface for easy access from multiple computers.