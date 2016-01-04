IBC2016 Calling for Technical Papers

LONDON—Submissions for proposals of technical papers and posters for IBC2016 are now open. Selected papers will be presented at IBC2016 in September; posters will be on display in the IBC Future Zone.

Proposals for both papers and posters should be a written synopsis that is roughly 300 words. Topics cover the latest technological innovations and thinking. IBC’s Technical Paper Committee will review and select all finalists, who will then write the full papers. Of the completed papers, one will be selected as the IBC Best Conference Paper Award; the 2015 winner was Andrew Cotton and Tim Borer of BBC Research & Development for their paper “A Display Independent High Dynamic Range Television System.”

To find out more about the submission process, visit www.ibc.org. IBC2016 will take place between Sept. 8-13 in Amsterdam.