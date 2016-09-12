IBC2016: Broadcast Pix Acquires ioGates, Makes New Workflow Available

AMSTERDAM–Broadcast Pix has acquired the web-based video management tool maker, ioGates. Prior to the announcement–made at IBC 2016 in Amsterdam–the pair announced the availability of a new media workflow and storage system, the BPNet.

“IP has been a part of the Broadcast Pix strategy for almost a decade, and our acquisition of ioGates underscores our commitment to cloud-based video production workflows over IP networks,” said Kevin Prince, Broadcast Pix CEO. “With the architects of BPNet now part of the Broadcast Pix team, we will continue to provide cloud-based solutions for our customers and lead the innovation in this emerging market.”

BPNet is accessed through a web-browser, giving users the ability to share from anywhere over a system that gives senders the ability to choose what the recipients can see. Files can be shared to social media and broadcast platforms, video can be converted to any format and content can be directed to any production switcher within the workflow. Broadcast Pix production switchers with the new V.6 software have BPNet integrated into it. A free service of BPNet includes 25 GBs of cloud storage, transcoding to BP format and automated show backup.

ioGates’ suite of web-based video management tools has attracted customers from the education, military, sports, film and television markets. ioGates will continue to sell and support its services as part of Broadcast Pix.