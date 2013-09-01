IBC2013 Product Source

Headed to Amsterdam for IBC? Even with five days, you’ll be hard-pressed to cover all the sessions and convention exhibition show floor. After all, the IBC2013 has more than 1400 companies showcasing the latest products and technologies across 14 halls.

However, to help our readers get a head start, the editors of Broadcast Engineering have sifted through hundreds of product announcements in order to highlight some of the offerings you’ll see at the show. And for additional IBC product coverage, be sure to check out our IBC product previews in our August and September issues.

Broadcast Engineering will also be providing video interviews during the show on key new product introductions, and we are again running our IBC blog (broadcast engineering.com/blog/beibc) with news and product announcements.

David Austerberry, Editor

MediorNet Grass Valley interface card

Riedel Communications MN-C-OPT-GV-2

Designed for MediorNet Compact real-time networks; allows users to connect Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras and their base stations to MediorNet; provides a solution to route bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through the MediorNet infrastructure; MediorNet’s network approach allows the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network, providing flexibility in setups and eliminating the need for rewiring when productions needs change.

www.riedel.net

Stand: 10.A31

Frame-rate conversion

Snell Alchemist OD

Software-only version of the company’s standards converter; first product to use Snell’s On Demand technology; designed to make it easy to bring frame-rate conversion seamlessly into file-based workflows; its superior processing means that users don’t need to change modes of operation to suit particular material, whether it’s fast-paced sports, live events or breaking news coverage; supports a wide range of content standards; uses Snell’s Ph.C technology.

www.snellgroup.com

Stand: 8.B70

Real-time stream processor

Harmonic ProStream 9100

Now includes linear ad splicing capabilities; this new functionality enables service providers and broadcasters to frame-accurately insert targeted local and regional advertisements into broadcast programming delivered via MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC SD/HD transport streams, increasing the average revenue per user; ensures seamless insertion of up to 2Gb worth of combined advertising and network content.

www.harmonicinc.com

Stand: 1.B20

Clean HDMI router

Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT410

Features built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of synchronous and asynchronous sources; provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras in a live event; switches are instantaneous, even when using HDMI sources; pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router’s built-in frame syncs; router’s outputs can be fed to projectors, flat screens and production equipment; accepts 3G, HD and SD signals.

www.ensembledesigns.com

Stand: 8.B91

Live production system

Axon SynLive

Live production tool based on Axon’s Synapse range of products; designed for small, live production environments to provide broadcasters with cost-effective, turnkey offering; can be configured to enable more features all the way up to a 4Wire 4K-compatible system.

www.axon.tv

Stand: 10.A21/B21

Delayed TV channel playout

PlayBox Technology TimeShiftBox

Provides channel delays with lossless quality, flexibility and PlayBox reliability for shifts including +1, +2, +24 to +1 week, meeting the needs of satellite teleports, telecoms, international broadcasters and TV networks for delayed TV channel playout; offers delays from 10 seconds to 7days+ with logo overlay, multichannel audio, which is kept as AES/EBU data without re-compression, and preserves SDI ancillary data.

www.playbox.tv

Stand: 8.C30

Live video uplink transmission

TVU Networks TVUPack Mini

Ideal for broadcasters, production crews, news agencies and independent videographers to capture and broadcast live professional-quality video; weighs less than a kilogram; can be mounted directly to a camera or used in a belt-mount configuration; TVUPack Mini SE version is purpose-built for Sony XDCAM camcorders.

www.tvupack.com

Stand: 2.B28

Mic mounting system

Yellowtec m!ka

Features QuickFix for VESA75/100, a bright LED on-air indication light and two cable clips, as well as a swivel head with 105-degree horizontal range; supports up to 10kg payload; fully compatible with the whole range of desktop and pole-mount mounting devices.

www.yellowtec.com

Stand: 8.A51

Mixing tool

Calrec Soccer Sidekick

iPad app is an assistive mixing tool designed to simplify the job of tracking the on-field audio during a soccer game; display allows the operator to define the position and direction of the pitch microphones around an aerial image of a pitch and simply touch the corresponding area on the screen to indicate one or more locations of interest; the app then calculates the contribution from each microphone at those locations and moves the appropriate faders on the desk.

www.calrec.com

Stand: 8.C58

Production switcher

Blackmagic Design ATEM Switcher 4.1.1

Software update includes new save and restore that allows saving state of the switcher into an XML file, including all media pool, into a folder of images; XML file can be loaded back into switcher to fully restore it with all settings and media back online; for Production Studio 4K, update adds new 1080p progressive video formats, including 23.98fps, 24fps, 25fps, 29.97fps, 50fps and 59.94fps; fixes bug that stopped some devices using RGB HDMI such as PlayStation, Xbox, computers and GoPro cameras from working with the switcher HDMI inputs.

www.blackmagicdesign.com

Stand: 7.H20

DLNA storage system

ACCESS MediaPilot

Software for Microsoft Windows PC, iOS and Android that enables viewers to seamlessly access, share and control digital media between any local network connected device in their home network; users can share and control the movies, music and photos residing on their PCs with their TVs; enables users to view photos or videos stored on digital cameras or mobile phones on TVs or PCs without having to hook up cables or copy files.

www.access-company.com

Stand: 14.101

Hybrid router frame sync input card

Miranda NVISION 8500

Supports 3Gb/s, HD and SD; contains eight input ports for easy synchronization of incoming wild feeds or signals moving between facilities; high-level integration saves space, power and money.

www.miranda.com

Stand: 8.D41

Test and measurement

Digimetrics Aurora

File-based verifier for video, audio and metadata; allows automated testing of nearly any format in existence; unique tests for artifacts in video and audio streams ensure that false positives are kept to a minimum; ideal for high volume ingest, VOD, tape conversion and archival operations.

www.digi-metrics.com

Stand: 7.A43

HD MXF server

EVS OpenCube HD

Offers automatic SMPTE-compliant MXF file generation, for maximum interoperability within any production and post-production environment; easily integrates into existing storage facilities, providing greater flexibility and cost efficiencies; directly connected to a VTR, Flexicart or to live feeds within a production or post-production environment, OpenCube HD efficiently ingests, reviews and prints back all media to tape in either SD or HD formats.

www.evs.com

Stand: 8.B90

Media asset and workflow platform

NETIA MAM platform

Allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment — from editing through post and distribution; updated metadata management module includes a new metamodel editor that enables users to manage and customize the metadata model structure; recording feature allows users to schedule specific recordings or continuous channel ingest.

www.netia.com

Stand: 1.A29

SD/HD encoder

Thomson Video Networks ViBE EM4000

Eight-channel SD/HD premium encoder enables broadcasting in single 1RU chassis; complete DVB-S2, QAM or DVB-T2 compression system for HD live content.

www.thomson-networks.com

Stand: 14.A10

Software color correction/finishing

Quantel Pablo Rio

Runs on high-performance PC hardware; designed to deliver fantastic interactivity and throughput; handles everything demanded of a modern post session; handles 4K 60fps production; delivers more than 20 layers of color correction at 4K at full resolution in real time.

www.quantel.com

Stand: 7.A20

Cat 6A cables

Belden CatSnake S/FTP

Rugged and flexible tactical heavy-duty Cat 6A shielded data cables are designed for use in high traffic areas in a broadcast studio or for use outdoors, in broadcast truck applications, and for portable, professional AV use.

www.beldensolutions.com

Stand: 8.D41

Router control system

Rascular RouteMaster

Accepts multiple incoming router control sessions via TCP/IP or RS-422 from automation systems, Helm panels and other systems using a wide range of industry-standard router control protocols; RouteMaster provides the capability to translate router protocols, e.g. Probel SWP-08 to Evertz, and perform transport conversion, e.g. TCP/IP to RS422, and connection multiplexing; available in configurations supporting up to 256 incoming control connections.

www.rascular.com

Stand: 8.B38a

Graphics engine

Pixel Power Pixel Factory

Turnkey, server-based implementation of the company’s core graphics engine; ideal for file-based operations in broadcast workflows where output quality and process automation are valued, but the enhanced hardware demands of live production and playout are not required; runs on readily available standard IT server hardware; is quick and easy to scale; can be deployed at discrete locations, making sharing between facilities or departments a breeze.

www.pixelpower.com

Stand: 7.A31

Digital television console

Wheatstone Dimension Two

Brings upmarket control and function to midmarket budgets; housed in an efficient space-conserving footprint , console has large high-resolution meterbridge displays, up to 64 input channels (each with independent EQ/dynamics and separate bus-minus output), full event recall, auto mix, audio-follow-video, and loudness control; networked switching allows any source on any fader, with all output mixes made available throughout the system.

www.wheatstone.com

Stand: 8.A24

Multi-line mics

AEQ Systel-IP

Designed for talk show and multi-conference call systems for TV stations; based on VoIP technology that significantly improves the audio quality and increases flexibility; allows integration with already existing telephone systems at broadcast stations; comes in versions of four lines for up to two studios and 12 lines for up to four studios.

www.aeq.eu

Stand: 8.C55

Audio processor

Jünger Audio universal processing platform

Each platform is capable of handling transcoding and routing, as well as audio processing and offering various ways of control including through automation or third-party equipment; once a processor with the right channel count has been chosen, and application area specified, relevant software package will be loaded to the audio processor box of choice.

www.junger-audio.com

Stand: 10.A49

Integrated playout system

Harris Broadcast Versio

All-in-one solution is designed to help users rapidly launch, expand and sustain their on-air TV channels and services while strengthening revenue growth and protection; includes HD/SD simulcast, playlist control and graphics management features to bolster channel-in-a-box impact and efficiency; offers simple integration with production, traffic and billing, scheduling, asset management, content playout, and master control functions.

www.harrisbroadcast.com

Stand: 7.G20

Audio and loudness metering

DK-Technologies DK Meter

Software has been revamped to incorporate Picture Preview and SMPTE timecode reading; complex license structures also have been removed to allow full access to all software features to any DK meter user; allows 3G SDI video streams to be previewed on the DK Meter screen for instant check or permanent video display; features SMPTE timecode reading for instant view and logging against timecode.

www.dk-technologies.com

Stand: 8.B60

Live automated captioning system

ENCO Systems enCaption3

Technology features an enhanced speech recognition engine designed to deliver closed captions in real time with never before seen accuracy; designed to allow broadcasters to serve their hearing-impaired audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional captioning services; always available for live and breaking news, weather and events.

www.ENCO.com

Stand: 8.E11

Headset mic

DPA Microphones d:fine series

Expanded d:fine series offers large amounts of gain before feedback and stable construction; easy to fit to discreet microphone system that can’t be seen on the face; available in both directional and omnidirectional options, in single- or dual-ear designs and with long or short booms; designed to fit comfortably and can be adjusted to accommodate any ear size and head shape.

www.dpamicrophones.com

Stand: 8.D76

HMI light

Photon Beard Platinum Blonde

1200W HMI features an open-face format that is ideal for use as a bounce light, punching through windows or mounting on trailers for moving car shots.

www.photonbeard.com

Stand: 11.D43

Video appliance

Net Insight Nimbra VA 210

Delivers transport over unmanaged IP first-mile connections for broadcast applications through content-aware FEC and selective retransmission; implements a reliable UDP streaming protocol with advanced rate control for reliable and efficient video transport; features dynamic rate control and clock synchronization.

www.netinsight.net

Stand: 1.B40

Test and measurement

Phabrix Sx series

Handheld test and measurement series supports testing 2K formats, adding to the SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI file formats presently available; the new option adds to the advanced formats on the Sx range, which include 4:2:2 YUV, 4:4:4 RGB and 4:4:4 YUV at 10/12 bit and 3G level A and B; another new option provides support for Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus; already has an option for generating Dolby E audio with metadata adjustment and Dolby E analysis with metering and metadata analysis.

www.phabrix.com

Stand: 8.E35

4K video monitoring card

Matrox Video Mojito 4K

For use with Adobe Creative Cloud professional video editing tools on Windows platforms; lets post-production professionals see every pixel of every 4K frame in real time and deliver projects in full 4K using the Sony XAVC codec; key features include support for 4K (4096 x 2160), QFHD (3840 x 2160), 2K (2048 x 1080), HD and SD output resolutions at frame rates up to 60fps even at 4K; rendering and export with the Sony XAVC codec at 2K, QFHD/UFD and full 4K are supported, up to 600Mb/s.

www.matrox.com

Stand: B.729

Audio monitor

TSL Products PAM1 MK2

Adds an improved feature set and user interface, upgraded integrated speaker system, and larger screens to functions carried over from the original PAM1-3G; also features Dolby-encoded, multi-language, 5.1 audio and loudness-compliance measurement; features are packaged in a 1RU chassis; compatible with Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding from HD, SDI and AES.

www.tsl.co.uk

Stand: 10.B41

Headend

Espial Media Service Platform

Provides a comprehensive range of multiscreen capabilities, including service customization, enhanced content protection and cross-device use-case support; these capabilities are essential for driving an advanced HTML5 UX that includes personalized services and recommendations, integration with operator and Web services, and defining and delivering service by demographic segments; can be customized to support TV-everywhere services by market segments based on region, language and other requirements.

www.espial.com

Stand: 5.B10

Video processor

Lawo V_pro8 V1.0.4

Can now handle 2x surround downmix (downfold) engines per SDI output; with this new capability, users can create stereo downmixes from 5.1 to 7.1 discrete surround audio tracks and embed these on the outgoing SDI so that stereo is always present along with the discrete surround audio channels; additional enhancements include the ability to monitor embedded audio via MADI, level adjustment (-60dB - +12dB) for the audio outputs and a new Dolby E aligner function.

www.lawo.de

Stand: 8.C71

CDN system

Broadpeak operatorCDN

Relies on a combination of the company’s BkM100 CDN Mediator and BkA100 video delivery analytics products; provides operators with all the tools necessary to deploy and manage their own CDN system successfully, including user profiles, billing information, quotes and analytics; enables operators to sell bandwidth directly to content providers, enable resellers to sell it on their behalf and provide high QoS to end users.

www.broadpeak.tv

Stand: 4.B72

Mini-converter

AJA Video Systems ROI

Mini-converter allows an operator to simply select, surround and click to insert computer video into an SDI stream; offers real-time scaling of computer DVI-D and HDMI outputs to baseband video over SDI; region of interest (ROI) scaling control for selective source screen isolation and resolution matching; DVI-D loop through enables SDI signal conversion while maintaining DVI-D monitor connection.

www.aja.com

Stand: 7.F11

Control and monitoring system

Ross Video DashBoard

Version 6.0 of open control platform enables users to quickly build unique, tailored CustomPanels designed to make complex operations simple; provides control and monitoring to hundreds of products from more than 50 partners within the openGear, openGear Connect ecosystem.

www.rossvideo.com

Stand: 9.C10

Multiscreen DTH system

Pace Elements

System comprises Oxygen user interface, Tungsten STB software, Helium gateway software and Cobalt media head end; enables operators to provide content anywhere, anytime, across any device; offers advanced search capabilities across multiple sources within a managed service; provides a cloud-based user interface to personalize video experiences and offer access them in a consistent way across a range of connected devices.

www.pace.com

Stand: 1.B19

Automated playout system

Cinegy Air 9.5

Offers added support for direct playout of the new Cinegy Desktop sequences with all the enhancements to sound and vision intact; users can finish applying an advanced color correction to an hour package with a 5.1 audio mix; move it to the server, and start playout to viewers in just a couple of seconds; also features added options for per-item and per-engine audio matrixing and a new AVCI100 mode for proxies.

www.cinegy.com

Stand: 7.A30

Second-screen application

Viaccess-Orca DEEP

Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform (DEEP) enhances TV viewing; through an intuitive user interface, DEEP enables TV viewers to browse thousands of unique digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors and themes related to the video content in the provider’s catalog or program guide; after automatically identifying the most engaging topics related to the content, DEEP presents it in a familiar, user-friendly, magazine-style format that is viewable on tablet devices for an unparalleled second-screen TV experience.

www.viaccess-orca.com

Stand: 1.A51

Cross-media broadcasting software

MediaGeniX WHATS’On

Manages and optimizes all the cross-media broadcasting, scheduling and lifecycle processes; software is designed to not only streamline current processes, but also to grow along with users’ most ambitious plans; enables users to easily launch new channels or set up additional on-demand services in a cost-efficient way, while optimizing workflow and infrastructure; ideal for broadcasters, telcos, platform oprators and on-demand service providers .

www.mediagenix.tv

Stand: 3.C59

Nonlinear video editing

Grass Valley EDIUS 7

EDIUS is designed for editors working on fast-turn production in broadcast news, newsmagazines and studio program content, as well as professional editors working on organizational, documentary and 4K theatrical productions; is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512GB (dependent upon Windows version) of installed memory; is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox; also supports EDL project import/export with DaVinci Resolve, as well as a new color grading workflow.

www.grassvalley.com

Stand: 1.E02

Post-production and delivery engine

Telestream Post Producer

Automates repetitive production processes that would otherwise tie up editors and NLE workstations; based on user templates, Post Producer assembles a segment or sport, compositing video, graphics, titles, and captions or subtitles, and applying audio processing as required; alternative versions are automatically created by simply substituting the necessary elements; runs on the latest version of Vantage 6 software.

www.telestream.net

Stand: 7.C12

Portable crane

Polecam Systems Starter Pack PSP

Crane enables the use of larger, high-end cameras such as the Canon C300, Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the Blackmagic Design cameras, RED Epic, and others from Sony and Panasonic; most new features can be added as upgrades to older rigs; when configured as 7th Heaven, the full Polecam rig has an extended reach of 8m; can be fitted with a small-profile HD camera to give productions a unique creative viewpoint.

www.polecam.com

Stand: 10.C49

Encoders

Ericsson AVP 4000

Encoder family is designed to offer Ericsson’s best levels of picture quality in MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC in both SD and HD; powered by the company’s first professional video chip; can easily be upgraded between codecs and resolutions via software, removing the need for complex hardware upgrades; chip technology is not limited to 8-bit operation, as users can choose future upgrades or repurposing to 10-bit, 4:2:2 1080p and UHDTV operation.

www.ericsson.com/televisionary

Stand: 1.D61

Standalone loudness tool

NUGEN Audio LM-Correct

Ideal for rapid, intuitive correction in situations where time is limited, providing an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards; can fix audio that has not been mixed with loudness standards in mind, or in conjunction with a real-time loudness meter such as VisLM to fine-tune audio that has been mixed to loudness requirements from the outset; can also be used as a final “back-stop” processor, ensuring that finished files are within specification and performing a fix where errors are found.

www.nugenaudio.com

Stand: 7.F07

Loudspeaker

Genelec M Series

M Series bi-amplified active monitors continue company’s sustainability intiative by using new Class D amplifiers developed in-house; new amplifiers are highly efficient and have low distortion; Intelligent Signal Sensing power management powers monitors off and on in response to audio signals.

www.genelec.com

Stand: 8.D61

Head-end chassis

Appear TV XC5000, XC5100

Chassis available in 4RU (XC5000) and 1RU (XC5100) sizes; new chassis combines up-rated hot-swappable dual-power supplies and enhanced cooling; advanced N+1, N+M redundancy capability; improved statistical multiplexing; true multiplatform multicasting capabilities in a single open-standard head end managed by a single user interface.

www.appeartv.com

Stand: 1.C61

Multiscreen and broadcast live encoder

Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 8000EX

Simplifies the convergence of core linear television and multi-platform streaming operations; reduces operational complexity and costs by seamlessly combining live multiscreen and broadcast encoding in a single, streamlined unit; features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast/cable/telco/satellite television applications and multiformat encoding for multiscreen adaptive streaming delivery to platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV and OTT services.

www.digitalrapids.com

Stand: 7.F33

Sports metadata logging tool

Dalet Sports Logger

Provides maximum flexibility and easy-to-use interface; no constraints on how users can configure the system or tag their actions; supports remote logging; Dalet Xtend connectors provide uninterrupted exchanges of media and metadata between Dalet MAM and industry-standard NLEs, including new additions for Adobe Premiere, Quantel and EVS; integrates with external logging systems and servers as well as data feeds for stats.

www.dalet.com

Stand: 8.B77

Solid state recorder

AJA Video Systems Ki Pro Quad

Enables a manageable 4K/Quad HD/2K/HD workflow with the efficiencies of Apple ProRes and the flexibility of RAW data in a compact, solid-state recording and playback package; easily mounts directly on a variety of cameras; supports 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 recording even at HD and 2K resolutions.

www.aja.com

Stand: 7.F11

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Aspera On Demand

Enables media companies and content service providers to use high-speed fasp transport to ingest and distribute large files to and from the Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Windows Azure clouds, and integrate their platforms into media services running in the cloud.

www.asperasoft.com

Stand: 7.k30

Quality control system

AmberFin Unified Quality Control (UQC)

New release extends the UQC ecosystem to support best-of-breed third-party tools; provides fixes in areas such as loudness control and multiple language support for media files.

www.amberfin.com

Stand: 7.H39

Slow-motion replay

Evertz Dreamcatcher

Based on the Evertz VUE user interface; provides enhanced story-telling capabilities by allowing the production team to capture the event from all angles, while never missing a moment of the action; these captured events can instantly be replayed to reinforce the narrative or packaged after to re-tell and relive the moments of the event; designed to allow the audience to experience the event like never before.

www.evertz.com

Stand: 8.B40

Cellular bonding solution

Teradek Bond II

Camera-top HD H.264 bonded cellular solution is designed for time-sensitive situations and challenging environments with minimal maneuverability; features a compact size, light weight, low power consumption and is cost-effective; comes with a built-in HD H.264 encoder, HD-SDI input and six USB slots for 3G/4G/LTE modems; requires fewer cables than the original Cube+Bond system; offers a built-in Li-Ion battery.

www.teradek.com

Stand: 11.A43, 11.D21

DTV audio processor

Linear Acoustic AERO.100

Supports AEROMAX loudness control, UPMAX II upmixing/downmixing, Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding, Dolby Digital (AC-3) encoding, ITU (AI) limiter, video delay, and Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics (ID) hybrid metadata processing; processes 10 audio channels (5.1+2+2) via AES and HS/SD-SDI I/O; control and monitoring via comprehensive TCP/IP remote, and access to loudness logging data from ITU-R BS.1770-3 meters via http server, all in a 1RU package; non-coding version available.

www.linearacoustic.com

Stand: 8.D30

Cloud exchange platform

Tedial Media Amigo

Designed for the interchange of content among users or systems located in different sites; the locations interchanging media can be part of a physically distributed single system belonging to one corporation, or they can be independent systems owned by different companies; exchange of media can take place anywhere there is an Internet connection.

www.tedial.com

Stand: 8.B41

Digital mixing console

HARMAN’s Studer Vista 1

For broadcast, live and production use; everything the users need is contained within the console; the control surface, I/O system, DSP and power supplies are all in one box; ideal for when space is restricted or for applications where the console needs to be moved with ease; features include intuitive operation, flexible I/O options, super-charged workflow, powerful surround sound mixing and built-in USB jingle/spot player; 22- and 32-fader versions.

www.studer.ch

Stand: 8.D60

HD analyzer

Rover Instruments HD PROTAB

Analyzes DVB-TS, T2 LITE, C2, S2 and ATSC, ISDB-T, GB20600 and J83B; compact analyzer in tablet format features large 10.2in, TFT, 16:10 display, with very high brightness (1.500cd/sqm); in addition to a touchscreen display, the meter also has direct keys and an encoder; LI-ION Polymer batteries for 6-hour battery life; also features new HD PRODRIVE TEST software; designed to be an efficient broadcast drive test solution for cost-effective, fast and accurate, terrestrial broadcast network coverage analysis; an exclusive kit for DVB-T2 mobile and stationary multichannel measurements.

www.roverinstruments.com

Stand: 8.C49

Integrated receiver/decoder

ATEME Kyrion DR8400

Versatile universal decoder supports HEVC; features powerful processing engine for MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 video; tolerant of all formats and brands of encoders; feature upgrades include full support for HEVC decoding.

www.ateme.com

Stand: 1.D71

Broadcast IT operations management

Primestream DigIT 1.0

Server-based software application helps users monitor their broadcast IT operations; can monitor individual servers in addition to the FORK production environment, making it easier for IT administrators to manage broadcast-related IT activity; facilities can monitor mission-critical servers and applications, quickly identify performance bottlenecks, prevent and recover from system failures, and reduce downtime and operational costs.

www.primestream.com

Stand: 7.D21

Tape archive

Quantum Scalar LTFS

Ideal for workflow portability, data and content protection, and archive in environments that want to leverage the LTFS open standard and take advantage of tape’s long-term reliability, low cost and physical portability; scales across partitions and libraries for up to 18PB of data; provides access to tape libraries as NAS file shares; enables drag-and-drop of files between tape archive and primary work station.

www.quantum.com

Stand: 7.G30

DVB-T2 modulator

TeamCast TWISTER

Comes as a ready-to-use 1RU rack modulator/exciter designed to be integrated inside new and existing TV transmitter systems; features include a state-of-the-art Digital Adaptive Pre-correction mechanism, an Automatic Gain Control process to ensure the correct output power stability, and a monitoring of key transmitting power figures such as Forward Transmitted Power and Reflected Power levels.

www.teamcast.com

Stand: 2.B51

TS compliance monitor

Cobalt Digital SPOTCHECK

Now offers enhanced compliance monitoring and logging capabilities; the newest version — SPOTCHECK-2016 — features up to 16 video channels containing up to 32 audio channels; monitors, meters and logs loudness compliance over extended time periods and now supports codecs H.264, MPEG-2, MP1L2, DD and AAC; enhancements include live audio meters, thumbnails, transport stream manager and an ASI gateway.

www.CobaltDigital.com

Stand: 10.B44

Live production system

NewTek TriCaster 40 v2

Complete HD multicamera video production studio is designed to enable anyone to create professional streaming television on a small budget; version 2 provides unprecedented access to the same production capabilities used by major networks, including customizable animated transitions and effects, network-style titles and graphics, and improved file interoperability; operators can enhance the viewing experience with new video formats, recording options and session resolutions to reach more viewers on the platforms they watch.

www.newtek.com

Stand: 7.K11

Host bus adapter

ATTO Technology ExpressSAS 12Gb/s SAS HBA

Available with 16 external, 16 internal, eight external or eight internal mini-SAS HD ports to support dense, efficient connection to storage from rack-mounted servers and workstations in datacenter, data warehousing, VOD and other high-availability, high-performance applications; combines 12Gb/s SAS speeds and x8 PCI Express 3.0 with hardware and software elements to manage latency in real-time environments.

www.attotech.com

Stand: 7.F41

Testing solution

Digital TV Labs Ligada iSuite

Portfolio includes Ligada iSuite for MPEG-DASH, Ligada iSuite for HbbTV/CI+ and Ligada iSuite for HbbTV; Ligada iSuite for MPEG-DASH enables adaptive streaming tests for MPEG-DASH and is a test harness that facilitates deployment of DASH-conformant services; Ligada iSuite for HbbTV/CI+ is designed to test the areas synonymous with interoperability problems and can test HbbTV devices employing CI+ DRM and conditional-access solution; Ligada iSuite for HbbTV provides an official conformance service designed to test CE products to enable manufacturers to display the official HbbTV logo.

www.digitaltv-labs.com

Stand: 2.A29

Workstation

Rohde & Schwarz DVS CLIPSTER DI

Supports mezzanine files such as AS-02 and IMF; can be used to elegantly create interoperable master packages (IMP) in application layer 2, extended up to 4K; can process 4K data in real time as far back as 2007; IMF delivery tool provides a multilingual versioning solution by making it easy to create versions for multilingual packages.

www.rohde-schwarz.com

Stand: 7.E25