IBC2013 Product Source

Headed to Amsterdam for IBC? Even with five days, you’ll be hard-pressed to cover all the sessions and convention exhibition show floor. After all, the IBC2013 has more than 1400 companies showcasing the latest products and technologies across 14 halls.
However, to help our readers get a head start, the editors of Broadcast Engineering have sifted through hundreds of product announcements in order to highlight some of the offerings you’ll see at the show. And for additional IBC product coverage, be sure to check out our IBC product previews in our August and September issues.
Broadcast Engineering will also be providing video interviews during the show on key new product introductions, and we are again running our IBC blog (broadcast engineering.com/blog/beibc) with news and product announcements.
David Austerberry, Editor
MediorNet Grass Valley interface card
Riedel Communications MN-C-OPT-GV-2
Designed for MediorNet Compact real-time networks; allows users to connect Grass Valley LDK and LDX cameras and their base stations to MediorNet; provides a solution to route bi-directional camera signals, including all embedded audio and telemetry control data, through the MediorNet infrastructure; MediorNet’s network approach allows the free assignment of cameras to any base station or CCU within the network, providing flexibility in setups and eliminating the need for rewiring when productions needs change.
www.riedel.net
Stand: 10.A31
Frame-rate conversion
Snell Alchemist OD
Software-only version of the company’s standards converter; first product to use Snell’s On Demand technology; designed to make it easy to bring frame-rate conversion seamlessly into file-based workflows; its superior processing means that users don’t need to change modes of operation to suit particular material, whether it’s fast-paced sports, live events or breaking news coverage; supports a wide range of content standards; uses Snell’s Ph.C technology.
www.snellgroup.com
Stand: 8.B70
Real-time stream processor
Harmonic ProStream 9100
Now includes linear ad splicing capabilities; this new functionality enables service providers and broadcasters to frame-accurately insert targeted local and regional advertisements into broadcast programming delivered via MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC SD/HD transport streams, increasing the average revenue per user; ensures seamless insertion of up to 2Gb worth of combined advertising and network content.
www.harmonicinc.com
Stand: 1.B20
Clean HDMI router
Ensemble Designs BrightEye NXT410
Features built-in clean switches that provide seamless video and audio switching of synchronous and asynchronous sources; provides a clean way to integrate a mix of SDI and HDMI cameras in a live event; switches are instantaneous, even when using HDMI sources; pops, glitches and flashes are eliminated with the router’s built-in frame syncs; router’s outputs can be fed to projectors, flat screens and production equipment; accepts 3G, HD and SD signals.
www.ensembledesigns.com
Stand: 8.B91
Live production system
Axon SynLive
Live production tool based on Axon’s Synapse range of products; designed for small, live production environments to provide broadcasters with cost-effective, turnkey offering; can be configured to enable more features all the way up to a 4Wire 4K-compatible system.
www.axon.tv
Stand: 10.A21/B21
Delayed TV channel playout
PlayBox Technology TimeShiftBox
Provides channel delays with lossless quality, flexibility and PlayBox reliability for shifts including +1, +2, +24 to +1 week, meeting the needs of satellite teleports, telecoms, international broadcasters and TV networks for delayed TV channel playout; offers delays from 10 seconds to 7days+ with logo overlay, multichannel audio, which is kept as AES/EBU data without re-compression, and preserves SDI ancillary data.
www.playbox.tv
Stand: 8.C30
Live video uplink transmission
TVU Networks TVUPack Mini
Ideal for broadcasters, production crews, news agencies and independent videographers to capture and broadcast live professional-quality video; weighs less than a kilogram; can be mounted directly to a camera or used in a belt-mount configuration; TVUPack Mini SE version is purpose-built for Sony XDCAM camcorders.
www.tvupack.com
Stand: 2.B28
Mic mounting system
Yellowtec m!ka
Features QuickFix for VESA75/100, a bright LED on-air indication light and two cable clips, as well as a swivel head with 105-degree horizontal range; supports up to 10kg payload; fully compatible with the whole range of desktop and pole-mount mounting devices.
www.yellowtec.com
Stand: 8.A51
Mixing tool
Calrec Soccer Sidekick
iPad app is an assistive mixing tool designed to simplify the job of tracking the on-field audio during a soccer game; display allows the operator to define the position and direction of the pitch microphones around an aerial image of a pitch and simply touch the corresponding area on the screen to indicate one or more locations of interest; the app then calculates the contribution from each microphone at those locations and moves the appropriate faders on the desk.
www.calrec.com
Stand: 8.C58
Production switcher
Blackmagic Design ATEM Switcher 4.1.1
Software update includes new save and restore that allows saving state of the switcher into an XML file, including all media pool, into a folder of images; XML file can be loaded back into switcher to fully restore it with all settings and media back online; for Production Studio 4K, update adds new 1080p progressive video formats, including 23.98fps, 24fps, 25fps, 29.97fps, 50fps and 59.94fps; fixes bug that stopped some devices using RGB HDMI such as PlayStation, Xbox, computers and GoPro cameras from working with the switcher HDMI inputs.
www.blackmagicdesign.com
Stand: 7.H20
DLNA storage system
ACCESS MediaPilot
Software for Microsoft Windows PC, iOS and Android that enables viewers to seamlessly access, share and control digital media between any local network connected device in their home network; users can share and control the movies, music and photos residing on their PCs with their TVs; enables users to view photos or videos stored on digital cameras or mobile phones on TVs or PCs without having to hook up cables or copy files.
www.access-company.com
Stand: 14.101
Hybrid router frame sync input card
Miranda NVISION 8500
Supports 3Gb/s, HD and SD; contains eight input ports for easy synchronization of incoming wild feeds or signals moving between facilities; high-level integration saves space, power and money.
www.miranda.com
Stand: 8.D41
Test and measurement
Digimetrics Aurora
File-based verifier for video, audio and metadata; allows automated testing of nearly any format in existence; unique tests for artifacts in video and audio streams ensure that false positives are kept to a minimum; ideal for high volume ingest, VOD, tape conversion and archival operations.
www.digi-metrics.com
Stand: 7.A43
HD MXF server
EVS OpenCube HD
Offers automatic SMPTE-compliant MXF file generation, for maximum interoperability within any production and post-production environment; easily integrates into existing storage facilities, providing greater flexibility and cost efficiencies; directly connected to a VTR, Flexicart or to live feeds within a production or post-production environment, OpenCube HD efficiently ingests, reviews and prints back all media to tape in either SD or HD formats.
www.evs.com
Stand: 8.B90
Media asset and workflow platform
NETIA MAM platform
Allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment — from editing through post and distribution; updated metadata management module includes a new metamodel editor that enables users to manage and customize the metadata model structure; recording feature allows users to schedule specific recordings or continuous channel ingest.
www.netia.com
Stand: 1.A29
SD/HD encoder
Thomson Video Networks ViBE EM4000
Eight-channel SD/HD premium encoder enables broadcasting in single 1RU chassis; complete DVB-S2, QAM or DVB-T2 compression system for HD live content.
www.thomson-networks.com
Stand: 14.A10
Software color correction/finishing
Quantel Pablo Rio
Runs on high-performance PC hardware; designed to deliver fantastic interactivity and throughput; handles everything demanded of a modern post session; handles 4K 60fps production; delivers more than 20 layers of color correction at 4K at full resolution in real time.
www.quantel.com
Stand: 7.A20
Cat 6A cables
Belden CatSnake S/FTP
Rugged and flexible tactical heavy-duty Cat 6A shielded data cables are designed for use in high traffic areas in a broadcast studio or for use outdoors, in broadcast truck applications, and for portable, professional AV use.
www.beldensolutions.com
Stand: 8.D41
Router control system
Rascular RouteMaster
Accepts multiple incoming router control sessions via TCP/IP or RS-422 from automation systems, Helm panels and other systems using a wide range of industry-standard router control protocols; RouteMaster provides the capability to translate router protocols, e.g. Probel SWP-08 to Evertz, and perform transport conversion, e.g. TCP/IP to RS422, and connection multiplexing; available in configurations supporting up to 256 incoming control connections.
www.rascular.com
Stand: 8.B38a
Graphics engine
Pixel Power Pixel Factory
Turnkey, server-based implementation of the company’s core graphics engine; ideal for file-based operations in broadcast workflows where output quality and process automation are valued, but the enhanced hardware demands of live production and playout are not required; runs on readily available standard IT server hardware; is quick and easy to scale; can be deployed at discrete locations, making sharing between facilities or departments a breeze.
www.pixelpower.com
Stand: 7.A31
Digital television console
Wheatstone Dimension Two
Brings upmarket control and function to midmarket budgets; housed in an efficient space-conserving footprint , console has large high-resolution meterbridge displays, up to 64 input channels (each with independent EQ/dynamics and separate bus-minus output), full event recall, auto mix, audio-follow-video, and loudness control; networked switching allows any source on any fader, with all output mixes made available throughout the system.
www.wheatstone.com
Stand: 8.A24
Multi-line mics
AEQ Systel-IP
Designed for talk show and multi-conference call systems for TV stations; based on VoIP technology that significantly improves the audio quality and increases flexibility; allows integration with already existing telephone systems at broadcast stations; comes in versions of four lines for up to two studios and 12 lines for up to four studios.
www.aeq.eu
Stand: 8.C55
Audio processor
Jünger Audio universal processing platform
Each platform is capable of handling transcoding and routing, as well as audio processing and offering various ways of control including through automation or third-party equipment; once a processor with the right channel count has been chosen, and application area specified, relevant software package will be loaded to the audio processor box of choice.
www.junger-audio.com
Stand: 10.A49
Integrated playout system
Harris Broadcast Versio
All-in-one solution is designed to help users rapidly launch, expand and sustain their on-air TV channels and services while strengthening revenue growth and protection; includes HD/SD simulcast, playlist control and graphics management features to bolster channel-in-a-box impact and efficiency; offers simple integration with production, traffic and billing, scheduling, asset management, content playout, and master control functions.
www.harrisbroadcast.com
Stand: 7.G20
Audio and loudness metering
DK-Technologies DK Meter
Software has been revamped to incorporate Picture Preview and SMPTE timecode reading; complex license structures also have been removed to allow full access to all software features to any DK meter user; allows 3G SDI video streams to be previewed on the DK Meter screen for instant check or permanent video display; features SMPTE timecode reading for instant view and logging against timecode.
www.dk-technologies.com
Stand: 8.B60
Live automated captioning system
ENCO Systems enCaption3
Technology features an enhanced speech recognition engine designed to deliver closed captions in real time with never before seen accuracy; designed to allow broadcasters to serve their hearing-impaired audience for a fraction of the cost of traditional captioning services; always available for live and breaking news, weather and events.
www.ENCO.com
Stand: 8.E11
Headset mic
DPA Microphones d:fine series
Expanded d:fine series offers large amounts of gain before feedback and stable construction; easy to fit to discreet microphone system that can’t be seen on the face; available in both directional and omnidirectional options, in single- or dual-ear designs and with long or short booms; designed to fit comfortably and can be adjusted to accommodate any ear size and head shape.
www.dpamicrophones.com
Stand: 8.D76
HMI light
Photon Beard Platinum Blonde
1200W HMI features an open-face format that is ideal for use as a bounce light, punching through windows or mounting on trailers for moving car shots.
www.photonbeard.com
Stand: 11.D43
Video appliance
Net Insight Nimbra VA 210
Delivers transport over unmanaged IP first-mile connections for broadcast applications through content-aware FEC and selective retransmission; implements a reliable UDP streaming protocol with advanced rate control for reliable and efficient video transport; features dynamic rate control and clock synchronization.
www.netinsight.net
Stand: 1.B40
Test and measurement
Phabrix Sx series
Handheld test and measurement series supports testing 2K formats, adding to the SD-SDI, HD-SDI and 3G-SDI file formats presently available; the new option adds to the advanced formats on the Sx range, which include 4:2:2 YUV, 4:4:4 RGB and 4:4:4 YUV at 10/12 bit and 3G level A and B; another new option provides support for Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus; already has an option for generating Dolby E audio with metadata adjustment and Dolby E analysis with metering and metadata analysis.
www.phabrix.com
Stand: 8.E35
4K video monitoring card
Matrox Video Mojito 4K
For use with Adobe Creative Cloud professional video editing tools on Windows platforms; lets post-production professionals see every pixel of every 4K frame in real time and deliver projects in full 4K using the Sony XAVC codec; key features include support for 4K (4096 x 2160), QFHD (3840 x 2160), 2K (2048 x 1080), HD and SD output resolutions at frame rates up to 60fps even at 4K; rendering and export with the Sony XAVC codec at 2K, QFHD/UFD and full 4K are supported, up to 600Mb/s.
www.matrox.com
Stand: B.729
Audio monitor
TSL Products PAM1 MK2
Adds an improved feature set and user interface, upgraded integrated speaker system, and larger screens to functions carried over from the original PAM1-3G; also features Dolby-encoded, multi-language, 5.1 audio and loudness-compliance measurement; features are packaged in a 1RU chassis; compatible with Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding from HD, SDI and AES.
www.tsl.co.uk
Stand: 10.B41
Headend
Espial Media Service Platform
Provides a comprehensive range of multiscreen capabilities, including service customization, enhanced content protection and cross-device use-case support; these capabilities are essential for driving an advanced HTML5 UX that includes personalized services and recommendations, integration with operator and Web services, and defining and delivering service by demographic segments; can be customized to support TV-everywhere services by market segments based on region, language and other requirements.
www.espial.com
Stand: 5.B10
Video processor
Lawo V_pro8 V1.0.4
Can now handle 2x surround downmix (downfold) engines per SDI output; with this new capability, users can create stereo downmixes from 5.1 to 7.1 discrete surround audio tracks and embed these on the outgoing SDI so that stereo is always present along with the discrete surround audio channels; additional enhancements include the ability to monitor embedded audio via MADI, level adjustment (-60dB - +12dB) for the audio outputs and a new Dolby E aligner function.
www.lawo.de
Stand: 8.C71
CDN system
Broadpeak operatorCDN
Relies on a combination of the company’s BkM100 CDN Mediator and BkA100 video delivery analytics products; provides operators with all the tools necessary to deploy and manage their own CDN system successfully, including user profiles, billing information, quotes and analytics; enables operators to sell bandwidth directly to content providers, enable resellers to sell it on their behalf and provide high QoS to end users.
www.broadpeak.tv
Stand: 4.B72
Mini-converter
AJA Video Systems ROI
Mini-converter allows an operator to simply select, surround and click to insert computer video into an SDI stream; offers real-time scaling of computer DVI-D and HDMI outputs to baseband video over SDI; region of interest (ROI) scaling control for selective source screen isolation and resolution matching; DVI-D loop through enables SDI signal conversion while maintaining DVI-D monitor connection.
www.aja.com
Stand: 7.F11
Control and monitoring system
Ross Video DashBoard
Version 6.0 of open control platform enables users to quickly build unique, tailored CustomPanels designed to make complex operations simple; provides control and monitoring to hundreds of products from more than 50 partners within the openGear, openGear Connect ecosystem.
www.rossvideo.com
Stand: 9.C10
Multiscreen DTH system
Pace Elements
System comprises Oxygen user interface, Tungsten STB software, Helium gateway software and Cobalt media head end; enables operators to provide content anywhere, anytime, across any device; offers advanced search capabilities across multiple sources within a managed service; provides a cloud-based user interface to personalize video experiences and offer access them in a consistent way across a range of connected devices.
www.pace.com
Stand: 1.B19
Automated playout system
Cinegy Air 9.5
Offers added support for direct playout of the new Cinegy Desktop sequences with all the enhancements to sound and vision intact; users can finish applying an advanced color correction to an hour package with a 5.1 audio mix; move it to the server, and start playout to viewers in just a couple of seconds; also features added options for per-item and per-engine audio matrixing and a new AVCI100 mode for proxies.
www.cinegy.com
Stand: 7.A30
Second-screen application
Viaccess-Orca DEEP
Data Enrichment and Engagement Platform (DEEP) enhances TV viewing; through an intuitive user interface, DEEP enables TV viewers to browse thousands of unique digital magazines about movies, TV shows, actors and themes related to the video content in the provider’s catalog or program guide; after automatically identifying the most engaging topics related to the content, DEEP presents it in a familiar, user-friendly, magazine-style format that is viewable on tablet devices for an unparalleled second-screen TV experience.
www.viaccess-orca.com
Stand: 1.A51
Cross-media broadcasting software
MediaGeniX WHATS’On
Manages and optimizes all the cross-media broadcasting, scheduling and lifecycle processes; software is designed to not only streamline current processes, but also to grow along with users’ most ambitious plans; enables users to easily launch new channels or set up additional on-demand services in a cost-efficient way, while optimizing workflow and infrastructure; ideal for broadcasters, telcos, platform oprators and on-demand service providers .
www.mediagenix.tv
Stand: 3.C59
Nonlinear video editing
Grass Valley EDIUS 7
EDIUS is designed for editors working on fast-turn production in broadcast news, newsmagazines and studio program content, as well as professional editors working on organizational, documentary and 4K theatrical productions; is now a native 64-bit application for Windows 7 and Windows 8 64-bit operating systems, taking full advantage of up to 512GB (dependent upon Windows version) of installed memory; is now open to third-party input and output hardware from Blackmagic Design and Matrox; also supports EDL project import/export with DaVinci Resolve, as well as a new color grading workflow.
www.grassvalley.com
Stand: 1.E02
Post-production and delivery engine
Telestream Post Producer
Automates repetitive production processes that would otherwise tie up editors and NLE workstations; based on user templates, Post Producer assembles a segment or sport, compositing video, graphics, titles, and captions or subtitles, and applying audio processing as required; alternative versions are automatically created by simply substituting the necessary elements; runs on the latest version of Vantage 6 software.
www.telestream.net
Stand: 7.C12
Portable crane
Polecam Systems Starter Pack PSP
Crane enables the use of larger, high-end cameras such as the Canon C300, Canon and Nikon DSLRs, the Blackmagic Design cameras, RED Epic, and others from Sony and Panasonic; most new features can be added as upgrades to older rigs; when configured as 7th Heaven, the full Polecam rig has an extended reach of 8m; can be fitted with a small-profile HD camera to give productions a unique creative viewpoint.
www.polecam.com
Stand: 10.C49
Encoders
Ericsson AVP 4000
Encoder family is designed to offer Ericsson’s best levels of picture quality in MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC in both SD and HD; powered by the company’s first professional video chip; can easily be upgraded between codecs and resolutions via software, removing the need for complex hardware upgrades; chip technology is not limited to 8-bit operation, as users can choose future upgrades or repurposing to 10-bit, 4:2:2 1080p and UHDTV operation.
www.ericsson.com/televisionary
Stand: 1.D61
Standalone loudness tool
NUGEN Audio LM-Correct
Ideal for rapid, intuitive correction in situations where time is limited, providing an automatic method of rapidly conforming audio to current loudness standards; can fix audio that has not been mixed with loudness standards in mind, or in conjunction with a real-time loudness meter such as VisLM to fine-tune audio that has been mixed to loudness requirements from the outset; can also be used as a final “back-stop” processor, ensuring that finished files are within specification and performing a fix where errors are found.
www.nugenaudio.com
Stand: 7.F07
Loudspeaker
Genelec M Series
M Series bi-amplified active monitors continue company’s sustainability intiative by using new Class D amplifiers developed in-house; new amplifiers are highly efficient and have low distortion; Intelligent Signal Sensing power management powers monitors off and on in response to audio signals.
www.genelec.com
Stand: 8.D61
Head-end chassis
Appear TV XC5000, XC5100
Chassis available in 4RU (XC5000) and 1RU (XC5100) sizes; new chassis combines up-rated hot-swappable dual-power supplies and enhanced cooling; advanced N+1, N+M redundancy capability; improved statistical multiplexing; true multiplatform multicasting capabilities in a single open-standard head end managed by a single user interface.
www.appeartv.com
Stand: 1.C61
Multiscreen and broadcast live encoder
Digital Rapids StreamZ Live 8000EX
Simplifies the convergence of core linear television and multi-platform streaming operations; reduces operational complexity and costs by seamlessly combining live multiscreen and broadcast encoding in a single, streamlined unit; features simultaneous H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast/cable/telco/satellite television applications and multiformat encoding for multiscreen adaptive streaming delivery to platforms including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV and OTT services.
www.digitalrapids.com
Stand: 7.F33
Sports metadata logging tool
Dalet Sports Logger
Provides maximum flexibility and easy-to-use interface; no constraints on how users can configure the system or tag their actions; supports remote logging; Dalet Xtend connectors provide uninterrupted exchanges of media and metadata between Dalet MAM and industry-standard NLEs, including new additions for Adobe Premiere, Quantel and EVS; integrates with external logging systems and servers as well as data feeds for stats.
www.dalet.com
Stand: 8.B77
Solid state recorder
AJA Video Systems Ki Pro Quad
Enables a manageable 4K/Quad HD/2K/HD workflow with the efficiencies of Apple ProRes and the flexibility of RAW data in a compact, solid-state recording and playback package; easily mounts directly on a variety of cameras; supports 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 recording even at HD and 2K resolutions.
www.aja.com
Stand: 7.F11
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Aspera On Demand
Enables media companies and content service providers to use high-speed fasp transport to ingest and distribute large files to and from the Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Windows Azure clouds, and integrate their platforms into media services running in the cloud.
www.asperasoft.com
Stand: 7.k30
Quality control system
AmberFin Unified Quality Control (UQC)
New release extends the UQC ecosystem to support best-of-breed third-party tools; provides fixes in areas such as loudness control and multiple language support for media files.
www.amberfin.com
Stand: 7.H39
Slow-motion replay
Evertz Dreamcatcher
Based on the Evertz VUE user interface; provides enhanced story-telling capabilities by allowing the production team to capture the event from all angles, while never missing a moment of the action; these captured events can instantly be replayed to reinforce the narrative or packaged after to re-tell and relive the moments of the event; designed to allow the audience to experience the event like never before.
www.evertz.com
Stand: 8.B40
Cellular bonding solution
Teradek Bond II
Camera-top HD H.264 bonded cellular solution is designed for time-sensitive situations and challenging environments with minimal maneuverability; features a compact size, light weight, low power consumption and is cost-effective; comes with a built-in HD H.264 encoder, HD-SDI input and six USB slots for 3G/4G/LTE modems; requires fewer cables than the original Cube+Bond system; offers a built-in Li-Ion battery.
www.teradek.com
Stand: 11.A43, 11.D21
DTV audio processor
Linear Acoustic AERO.100
Supports AEROMAX loudness control, UPMAX II upmixing/downmixing, Dolby Digital (AC-3) and Dolby E decoding, Dolby Digital (AC-3) encoding, ITU (AI) limiter, video delay, and Linear Acoustic Intelligent Dynamics (ID) hybrid metadata processing; processes 10 audio channels (5.1+2+2) via AES and HS/SD-SDI I/O; control and monitoring via comprehensive TCP/IP remote, and access to loudness logging data from ITU-R BS.1770-3 meters via http server, all in a 1RU package; non-coding version available.
www.linearacoustic.com
Stand: 8.D30
Cloud exchange platform
Tedial Media Amigo
Designed for the interchange of content among users or systems located in different sites; the locations interchanging media can be part of a physically distributed single system belonging to one corporation, or they can be independent systems owned by different companies; exchange of media can take place anywhere there is an Internet connection.
www.tedial.com
Stand: 8.B41
Digital mixing console
HARMAN’s Studer Vista 1
For broadcast, live and production use; everything the users need is contained within the console; the control surface, I/O system, DSP and power supplies are all in one box; ideal for when space is restricted or for applications where the console needs to be moved with ease; features include intuitive operation, flexible I/O options, super-charged workflow, powerful surround sound mixing and built-in USB jingle/spot player; 22- and 32-fader versions.
www.studer.ch
Stand: 8.D60
HD analyzer
Rover Instruments HD PROTAB
Analyzes DVB-TS, T2 LITE, C2, S2 and ATSC, ISDB-T, GB20600 and J83B; compact analyzer in tablet format features large 10.2in, TFT, 16:10 display, with very high brightness (1.500cd/sqm); in addition to a touchscreen display, the meter also has direct keys and an encoder; LI-ION Polymer batteries for 6-hour battery life; also features new HD PRODRIVE TEST software; designed to be an efficient broadcast drive test solution for cost-effective, fast and accurate, terrestrial broadcast network coverage analysis; an exclusive kit for DVB-T2 mobile and stationary multichannel measurements.
www.roverinstruments.com
Stand: 8.C49
Integrated receiver/decoder
ATEME Kyrion DR8400
Versatile universal decoder supports HEVC; features powerful processing engine for MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 video; tolerant of all formats and brands of encoders; feature upgrades include full support for HEVC decoding.
www.ateme.com
Stand: 1.D71
Broadcast IT operations management
Primestream DigIT 1.0
Server-based software application helps users monitor their broadcast IT operations; can monitor individual servers in addition to the FORK production environment, making it easier for IT administrators to manage broadcast-related IT activity; facilities can monitor mission-critical servers and applications, quickly identify performance bottlenecks, prevent and recover from system failures, and reduce downtime and operational costs.
www.primestream.com
Stand: 7.D21
Tape archive
Quantum Scalar LTFS
Ideal for workflow portability, data and content protection, and archive in environments that want to leverage the LTFS open standard and take advantage of tape’s long-term reliability, low cost and physical portability; scales across partitions and libraries for up to 18PB of data; provides access to tape libraries as NAS file shares; enables drag-and-drop of files between tape archive and primary work station.
www.quantum.com
Stand: 7.G30
DVB-T2 modulator
TeamCast TWISTER
Comes as a ready-to-use 1RU rack modulator/exciter designed to be integrated inside new and existing TV transmitter systems; features include a state-of-the-art Digital Adaptive Pre-correction mechanism, an Automatic Gain Control process to ensure the correct output power stability, and a monitoring of key transmitting power figures such as Forward Transmitted Power and Reflected Power levels.
www.teamcast.com
Stand: 2.B51
TS compliance monitor
Cobalt Digital SPOTCHECK
Now offers enhanced compliance monitoring and logging capabilities; the newest version — SPOTCHECK-2016 — features up to 16 video channels containing up to 32 audio channels; monitors, meters and logs loudness compliance over extended time periods and now supports codecs H.264, MPEG-2, MP1L2, DD and AAC; enhancements include live audio meters, thumbnails, transport stream manager and an ASI gateway.
www.CobaltDigital.com
Stand: 10.B44
Live production system
NewTek TriCaster 40 v2
Complete HD multicamera video production studio is designed to enable anyone to create professional streaming television on a small budget; version 2 provides unprecedented access to the same production capabilities used by major networks, including customizable animated transitions and effects, network-style titles and graphics, and improved file interoperability; operators can enhance the viewing experience with new video formats, recording options and session resolutions to reach more viewers on the platforms they watch.
www.newtek.com
Stand: 7.K11
Host bus adapter
ATTO Technology ExpressSAS 12Gb/s SAS HBA
Available with 16 external, 16 internal, eight external or eight internal mini-SAS HD ports to support dense, efficient connection to storage from rack-mounted servers and workstations in datacenter, data warehousing, VOD and other high-availability, high-performance applications; combines 12Gb/s SAS speeds and x8 PCI Express 3.0 with hardware and software elements to manage latency in real-time environments.
www.attotech.com
Stand: 7.F41
Testing solution
Digital TV Labs Ligada iSuite
Portfolio includes Ligada iSuite for MPEG-DASH, Ligada iSuite for HbbTV/CI+ and Ligada iSuite for HbbTV; Ligada iSuite for MPEG-DASH enables adaptive streaming tests for MPEG-DASH and is a test harness that facilitates deployment of DASH-conformant services; Ligada iSuite for HbbTV/CI+ is designed to test the areas synonymous with interoperability problems and can test HbbTV devices employing CI+ DRM and conditional-access solution; Ligada iSuite for HbbTV provides an official conformance service designed to test CE products to enable manufacturers to display the official HbbTV logo.
www.digitaltv-labs.com
Stand: 2.A29
Workstation
Rohde & Schwarz DVS CLIPSTER DI
Supports mezzanine files such as AS-02 and IMF; can be used to elegantly create interoperable master packages (IMP) in application layer 2, extended up to 4K; can process 4K data in real time as far back as 2007; IMF delivery tool provides a multilingual versioning solution by making it easy to create versions for multilingual packages.
www.rohde-schwarz.com
Stand: 7.E25
