IBC Wants Your Photos for 50th Anniversary

LONDON—The annual IBC conference will celebrate its Golden anniversary in 2017, and it wants some help from its past attendees. IBC is calling for photos from years past to include in its 50th anniversary book.

“Whether you interviewed a prominent industry figure at the IBC Conference, discovered innovations on the showfloor or celebrated with the IBC Awards winners, IBC would love to receive any photographs you have of your experiences,” said the organization’s official statement.

All photo and stories can be accredited. To submit photos click here.

The anniversary book will be shown at IBC 2017.