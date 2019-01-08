IBC Opens Submissions for Technical Papers

AMSTERDAM--IBC has opened submissions for Technical Papers for the IBC2019 Conference, held in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-17.

IBC is keen to encourage applications for Technical Papers from a diverse audience, as reflected by the increase in female speakers at the conference in 2018, up from 14 per cent in 2017 to 37 per cent.

Last year also saw the successful integration of the Technical Papers into IBC’s key conference themes by placing them as 'Tech Talks', allowing the audience to hear first-hand about groundbreaking technologies.

The Technical Papers selected for 2019 will reflect the diversity of the industry, covering such developments as machine learning (AI), VR, AR, mobility, immersivity, user psychology, gesture recognizing interfaces and blockchain.

Dr Paul Entwistle, chair of IBC's Technical Papers Committee, said: "We look forward to receiving many more novel, diverse and intriguing offers of papers from which we will curate the IBC2019 Tech Talks.

"Our integration within the key conference themes is a great opportunity for our authors to not only showcase their technology to fellow enthusiasts, but also explain its impact to the broader media industry.”

Papers accepted for presentation have the opportunity to win the Best Conference Paper Award. The deadline for submissions is 4th February. Entries can be submitted here.