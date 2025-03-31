2025 NAB Show: Post|Production World Gets More Expansive

There will be a lot of new wrinkles for attendees to dig into at this year’s edition of Post|Production World, the training conference for production and postproduction professionals set for April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, at NAB Show.

A new extended reality track will explore how virtual production and augmented reality are reshaping storytelling. A significantly expanded artificial intelligence track will address its growing role in creative workflows, with case studies into uses such as the AI-driven automation of tasks like motion tracking and character rigging.

Gary Adcock (l.) and Rich Harrington (Image credit: Post|Production World)

Other new features on tap for this year include interactive sessions, small group roundtables and panels on topics such as monetizing creative passions, the ethical implications of AI and more. In the evening, “Birds-of-a-Feather” networking sessions will focus on attendees’ shared interests.

The NAB Show Daily caught up with Post|Production World Program Managers Gary Adcock and Rich Harrington about what’s new for this year.

NAB Show Daily: Can you elaborate on the expanded session tracks for this year’s conference?

Gary Adcock: Attendees of NAB Show gather to witness and experience innovative concepts and technologies in the dynamic realm of media and entertainment. In response to this evolving landscape, we have expanded our offerings beyond the traditional sessions of previous years, with topics that delve into the realm of creativity for wearables and mixed reality storytelling, utilizing both the Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. Additionally, we will also present designs to assist in management of Unreal Engine workflows. There will also be sessions to understand the capabilities and limitations of artificial intelligence in the creation and delivery of content.

NAB Show Daily: How does the new extended reality track aim to explore the impact of virtual and augmented reality on media and entertainment?

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GA: A significant challenge arises from the fact that the term “XR” holds distinct meanings within various technology communities, depending on the context. In the realm of cinema, XR is commonly associated with digital set extensions, akin to the hand-painted matte effects employed during the film era. Alternatively, it refers to digital previsualization techniques, such as those implemented using Unreal Engine. For designers and engineers, XR serves as a development tool that facilitates the previsualization of automotive and industrial designs.

One of our XR sessions delves into the creation of emergency medical training simulations designed to train NASA astronauts. Another session focuses on an award-winning immersive F1 simulator that enables fans to experience the driving of the Las Vegas Grand Prix race on their mobile devices during the actual event. Furthermore, we offer a range of sessions on color science and using metadata in XR and virtual production.

NAB Show Daily: In what ways has the AI track been enhanced to address its growing role in the creative process?

GA: AI is gradually entering the creative arts, while content creation still requires significant improvement. However, the use of AI to generate ideas or iterate designs has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. It is essential to recognize that machine learning forms the foundation of all AI, and we have been training devices for an extended period, considering the engines powering Google and Apple Maps, Siri or Alexa, and the numerous Captcha requests we have encountered for bicycles, crosswalks and buses during our digital lives.

NAB Show Daily: What are some of the key takeaways attendees can expect from the corporate storytelling track, especially in crafting visual narratives for a multiplatform world?

Rich Harrington: Corporate storytelling is more than just a buzzword — it’s one of the fastest-growing areas in content creation. At Post|Production World, this dedicated track dives deep into the craft of working with brands, clients and stakeholders to develop compelling narratives. From strategic preproduction to final delivery and distribution, you’ll gain the skills to elevate your work and expand your impact. Whether you’re an in-house creative or a freelancer/agency serving businesses, this is where you learn to tell stories that truly matter.

NAB Show Daily: What insights are industry leaders sharing about the future of postproduction

careers and skill development?

GA: The proliferation of real-time in-camera visual effects, or ICVFX, in the context of virtual and XR productions has necessitated a comprehensive understanding of possibilities and limitations for visual effects. These projects are actively integrating editors and VFX crews earlier into the production process, thereby optimizing VFX pipelines and integrating edit-ready visual effects into the compressed timelines for deliverables in features and episodic content.

NAB Show Daily: What are the objectives of the “Birds-of-a-Feather” networking sessions, and which shared interests will they focus on?

RH: As the traditional classes wind down, the real conversations begin. “Birds-of-a-Feather” sessions at Post|Production World offer a unique space where like-minded creators — editors, colorists, producers, and production pros — come together to share insights, tackle industry challenges and build lasting connections. Whether you’re diving into AI’s role in content creation or discussing the business side of production, these interactive discussions are where knowledge meets community.

Post|Production World is produced by NAB in partnership with Future Media Conferences. For more information, visit ppw-conference.com.

© NAB