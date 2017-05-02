IBC Extends Deadline for 2017 Innovation Awards

LONDON—There is less than a week left for submitting entries for the 2017 IBC Innovation Awards. IBC has announced that the final deadline for submission will be Monday, May 8.

The IBC Innovation Awards are meant to “reward the best applications of technology to achieve a real goal for the broadcaster or media company,” per IBC’s website. This year’s award features new categories, including Content Creation, Content Distribution and Content Everywhere.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit show.ibc.org.