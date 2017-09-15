IBC: Daniel Danker - Video Content Is One to Watch

AMSTERDAM—Facebook product director Daniel Danker, who delivered an opening keynote address at IBC yesterday, said that video was “exploding” on Facebook, with video content making up 50 percent of all the company’s mobile data traffic. “We expect it to grow to 75 percent in the next five years,” said Danker.

Facebook launched original video platform Watch two weeks ago in the U.S., enabling users to find serialized content on the platform, with Danker describing how the social network has been working with publishers to produce content for the platform.

“Watch also allows publishers to create groups that connect them with their audience, enabling them to engage with their community between episodes—particularly through the comments section.”

Danker said that genres such as reality TV, live sports and comedy are going to be significant.

He also listed some of the experimental new content that Facebook was trailing on the platform, including; “Humans of New York,” a weekly series based on a photo-blog by Brandon Stanton; a behind-the-scenes series “Hala Madrid” about Spanish football team Real Madrid; and “Returning the Favor”—a series based on ordinary Americans who do good work.

“Any producer can find a loyal audience on Watch,” said Danker. “Shows are presented to users based on their interests, so it’s personalized, with users given the chance to connect with shows their friends are watching. Plus there’s a watch list so you don’t miss anything.”

Danker confirmed that Facebook is to expand the Watch platform to international territories, allowing more broadcasters “to discover communities of passionate fans”.

“It’s a new platform, which allows broadcasters to make something bespoke for the Facebook audience,” he added.

Facebook has been trialling 6-7 minute videos on the platform, and the platform has hosted live sports such as Major League Baseball.

“It’s interesting to see the reaction—and how a community is built around live sports. We are seeding the ecosystem with commissioned content from publishers to see what works.”

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.