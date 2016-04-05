Hitachi to Test Dockable 8K Camera at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show Hitachi Kokusai Electric America Ltd. will be demonstrating the world’s first dockable 8K camera, the SK-UHD8060 Super Hi-Vision camera, along with 4K camera video encapsulated into uncompressed IP streams and delivered over fiber to the Media Links booth (SU4721) via Media Links’ MD8000 IP transport platform.

SK-UHD8060

The SK-UHD8060 is a complete 8K television production system, featuring a Super 35mm CMOS sensor with 7,680x4,320 pixel resolution, PL-mount lens, on-board recording capabilities, and a 12-inch, 4K viewfinder. It supports the latest High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut (WCG) and High Frame Rate (HFR) standards and technologies, conforms to Japan’s ARIB specifications, and delivers 16 times the picture information of HDTV. It can also simultaneously output multiple standards, including 8K, 4K/UHD, 1080p, 1080i and 720p.

An 8K RAW recorder can be docked to the SK-UHD8060 or used independently of the camera head to provide store-and-forward, real-time recording and playback with its own control unit, offering a remote acquisition workflow not previously available with any other 8K camera system.

The full array of Hitachi Kokusai’s 4K and HD cameras will also be on display, including the recently announced DK-H200 compact, 1080p HD box camera.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Hitachi Kokusai will be in booth C4309. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.