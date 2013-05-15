GTC Announces 2013 Award Winners

AYNHO, ENGLAND— The Guild of Television Cameramen held its 41st annual general meeting May 11.



More than 60 members enjoyed 4x4 driving, rage buggies, clay pigeon shooting and archery, and camera-related equipment was brought along by sponsor companies for GTC members to try out.



The day culminated with the celebration of this year's best camerawork as nominated by GTC members. Current Chair Keith Massey presented the awards.



The TiCA went to Charles Lagus who was the BBC’s first natural history cameraman, working with Sir David Attenborough on the broadcaster’s initial nature series.



The Mike Baldock Award was presented to camera operator and 3D stereographer Holly Bantleman for her work with Raise the Roof in Kenya. She juggles a career in the UK with running the Kenyan charity, which she founded at 24. The charity is supported by her employer, Telegenic, and colleagues



The GTC Seal of Approval for equipment was awarded to the Sony HDVF-EL75 studio color viewfinder, for its contrast ratio of more than 1,000,000:1, efficient power consumption, wide viewing angle and fast response time.



The day culminated with the GTC Awards for Excellence. Winners are:



•Fred Scott for Atma Refuge Camp, Syria (BBC News), BBC1.

•Graham Maunder for Cold Chain Mission, BBC2.

•Nat Hill for Coldplay MX World, BBC1.

•Richard Cook and Christian and Paola Moullec for Earthflight, BBC HD.

•Jonathan Young for Extreme World: Karachi, BBC1.

•Tony Etwell for Grand Designs: The Water Tower, Channel 4.

•Dave Minchin for Great Continental Rail Journeys, Boundless for BBC2.

•Marcus Elliott for Heroes of the Skies: Wingwalker, Five.

•Paul Kirsop and Balazs Bolygo for Hunted, Kudos for the BBC.

•Jonathan Young and Balazs Bolygo for Indian Ocean with Simon Reeve, BBC 2.

•The whole camera team for Later with Jools, BBC2 - a special award for continuing excellence.

•Nigel and Peter Meakin for Michael Palin in Brazil, BBC2.

•Fabian Wagner for Mrs Biggs (Episode 1), ITV 1.

•Barrie Dodd and the whole camera team for Olympics Opening Ceremony, LOCOG for the BBC.

•David Higgs for Restless, BBC1.

•Marcel Zyskind for whole Crew Alastair Rae, Simon Tindall, Mark Silk, Jake Marcuson and Henry Landgrebe for Weightwatchers Commercial, Channel 4.



The day’s primary sponsor was Camera Corps, part of the Vitec Group, which brought along a selection of equipment, including Q-Ball remote pan/tilt/zoom/focus heads and controllers. Other sponsors included: Aerial Vue, Atomos, Dan Greenway, Ianiro Lighting, Miller Tripods, Panasonic, Polecam, Presteigne Charter, Quadcopters, Shooting Partners, Videosys Broadcast and Zest4TV.



The Guild of Television Cameramen is an independent, international non-profit over 1,000 members in the UK, Europe, Australia, Russia, Singapore, South Africa and the USA. The GTC offers a channel for manufacturers to consult with working cameramen when designing new equipment. Membership is open to anyone employed in single or multi-camera television operations or in any associated occupation.



