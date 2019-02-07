Globecast to Debut Dynamic Ad Insertion Platform at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Globecast, a worldwide provider of content acquisition, management and distribution services, is partnering with SnifferCat to introduce Server Side Dynamic Ad Insertion (SSDAI) technology at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11 in Las Vegas. Primarily targeting premium OTT markets, SSDAI dynamically detects and substitutes broadcast ads with more personalized or targeted ads.

Using SnifferCat’s patented cloud-based technology, Globecast’s expanded offering allows media owners and their service providers the ability to automate and simplify their OTT migration by employing sophisticated automated cue point detection, ad insertion, channel scheduling and advanced data analytics.

The technology was designed to simplify and address market changes from consumer’s ever-evolving viewing habits. With no CAPEX infrastructure investments and virtually no learning curve for users, SSDAI is creating new revenue streams for content owners.

The company will also showcase its Globecast Business Continuity services, comprised of disaster recovery, cyber threat protection and content protection. Globecast will also highlight the latest advances in its telco services at NAB 2019. To help channels gain coverage with the world’s leading pay-TV and telco platforms, Globecast aggregates and distributes international TV channels and multicultural TV offers to platforms worldwide.

More than 150 TV channels are currently acquired, processed and delivered for broadcast, forming an important part of the line-up of pay-TV platforms worldwide, including tier one telco and cable operators.

Globecast will be in Booth SU9910 in South Upper Hall of the LVCC.

To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.