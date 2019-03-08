GatesAir to Unveil Intraplex Ascent to 2019 NAB Show Crowd

LAS VEGAS—GatesAir will officially pull the curtain back on its new Intraplex Ascent system at the 2019 NAB Show. This scalable, multichannel audio over IP transport unit seeks to address the convergence of broadcast operations with IT infrastructure.

Ascent provides a direct connection to traditional digital and analog audio interfaces, and is compliant with both the AES67 standard and AoIP networking platforms. It comes in two form factors: a 1RU server with configurable options for physical and AES67 channels; and a software-only system operating in a virtualized container. With each version there is support for up to 32 audio channels and are interoperable with most Intraplex AoIP codecs.

The software-defined unit is GatesAir’s first Intraplex system to live on a COTS x86 server. For broadcasters, it serves as a cloud-based transport platform for multichannel contribution and distribution.

The Ascent can also manage Secure Reliable Transport streams all on a centralized platform. It also integrates Dynamic Stream Splicing, an Intraplex technology that diversifies SRT data across redundant networks. With DSS and SRT, GatesAir boasts that the Ascent can protect against certain types of packet losses and complete network failures.

GatesAir will demonstrate both models of the Intraplex Ascent at booth N3303 during the NAB Show.

